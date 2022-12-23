ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs

The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Due to Weather, Hogadon Closed Until Friday

The weather outside is frightful and Hogadon Basin Ski Area has announced that, due to said frightful weather, they are shutting down operations until Friday...at the earliest. That comes from a Facebook post from the City of Casper. "Due to plummeting temperatures, Hogadon Baskin Ski Area is now closed for...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental

An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
BAR NUNN, WY
K2 Radio

Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record

Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper

Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!. And no, we're not talking about Gillette's sports teams. We're talking the real deals. "A lot of people think that camels are, of course, associated with deserts and...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/23/22 – 12/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van

Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year. That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks

One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy