Read full article on original website
Related
Slick Roads In and Around Natrona County, High Wind Watch
The National Weather Service forecasts today is partly sunny with a high near 44. Tonight the wind could gust as high as 48 mph. There is a high wind watch in effect until Tuesday morning. Wyoming Department of Transportation currently reports slick roads in spots around most of Natrona County.
Warm Weather, 20% Chance of Snow on Christmas in Natrona County
The National Weather Service says today's high is near 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday evening before 11 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees. Casper Houses Go...
oilcity.news
Casper shatters record cold temps on Thursday; warming trend ahead for Christmas weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The recent cold snap is poised to ease as the arctic air moves through the rest of the U.S. this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest temperature on record was recorded in the early hours on Thursday. “Casper had a record...
City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs
The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
Due to Weather, Hogadon Closed Until Friday
The weather outside is frightful and Hogadon Basin Ski Area has announced that, due to said frightful weather, they are shutting down operations until Friday...at the earliest. That comes from a Facebook post from the City of Casper. "Due to plummeting temperatures, Hogadon Baskin Ski Area is now closed for...
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record
Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
No, Alcova Reservoir is Not ‘Erupting,’ Don’t Send Money
Recently, a TikTok user going by the name of 'BlueEyedBeardy' has been posting videos alleging that there is volcanic activity happening beneath Alcova Reservoir. The man has been asking for money to help "fund" he and his family getting away from the area. K2 Radio News can confirm that this...
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
Natrona County SO: Resources Available for Those Needing Shelter
The drastically lower temperatures throughout Wyoming can lethal, and the Natrona County Emergency Management Office of the Sheriff's Office says resources are available for those who need a warm place. Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning with predictions of 40 to 50 degrees below zero until...
Evansville PD Warn Public to Keep Boxes from Big-Ticket Items Out of Sight
Evansville Police are warning the public that post-holiday garbage could become a signal to potential thiefs. "It may seem like innocent trash," they posted to Facebook, but "an empty TV box can tell them there's a brand-new TV inside your home. So how do you not advertise that you have all of those brand-new goodies?"
PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper
Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!. And no, we're not talking about Gillette's sports teams. We're talking the real deals. "A lot of people think that camels are, of course, associated with deserts and...
UPDATE: Heat Miser Arrested, Caught Trying to Melt Natrona County Down
UPDATE: Heat Miser was arrested by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office this morning. In a recent post on Facebook, the NCSO wrote that at around 5 p.m. last night Heat Miser was caught in action attempting to melt the County down. "He was taken into custody by deputies and booked...
VIDEO: Scammer Convinces People that ‘Alcova is Erupting’ in Social Media Hoax
TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy spent his Christmas convincing others to send him money so that he could 'escape' Natrona County because, according to him, 'Alcova Reservoir was erupting.'. No, it wasn't. Still, that didn't stop the user from posting a series of videos, claiming that "The ground and water around [his]...
Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide. On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.
Casper Police Declare ‘Snow Day’ Due to ‘Overwhelming Amount’ of Accidents Wednesday
The Casper Police Department has officially called a 'Snow Day' for the department. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook Page, in which the department wrote that the snow day was due to 'an overwhelming amount of accidents being reported within the city, and due to the private wreckers on our rotation also being overwhelmed.'
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/23/22 – 12/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Offering Christmas Gifts, Donations to Casper Families
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's not because of the presents. It's not because of the food. It's not because of the snow (dear God is it not because of the snow). It's the most wonderful time of the year because so many people give what they can to others.
Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van
Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year. That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.
Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks
One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0