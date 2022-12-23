I don't know why a bandit in the Motor City tried to rob a tow truck driver. I only know he'll never do it again. A Gunman Tried To Rob A Detroit Tow Truck Driver On Monday. An armed gunman attempted to rob a tow truck driver on the city's northeast side at 9:30 Monday morning. He probably was unaware that the tow truck driver also was armed, and he got the drop on the robber, killing him almost instantly.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO