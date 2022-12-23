Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Danville gets $5 million grant for White Mill
The City of Danville will receive $5 million to aid in the redevelopment of the White Mill, one of 22 industrial revitalization grants awarded state-wide and amounting to a total of $24.7 million, as announced today by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. “The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into...
smithmountainlake.com
Bojangles renovation at Plateau Plaza to alleviate traffic backups on Wirtz Road
An upcoming expansion to the Bojangles along U.S. 220 in Franklin County should help with congested traffic on Wirtz Road. The Bojangles is part of the Plateau Plaza gas station complex, which also includes a Dairy Queen, AEI Food Store and an Exxon Mobile gas station. The project, dubbed the Plateau Plaza Expansion, should add parking spaces and expand the building and Bojangles drive-thru.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats still counting votes from 4th District firehouse primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Economy:. Only bank in town of Fries is closing next year. — The Declaration. Eco-friendly store to open in Abingdon. —...
chathamstartribune.com
Heatherly named CEO at Sovah
Sovah Health announces that Steve Heatherly has been named the new chief executive officer (CEO) at Sovah Health – Danville starting Jan. 16. Steve will also assume the role of Market President for Sovah Health, in which he will have operational oversight of facilities and associated services within the Sovah Health system, including Martinsville.
wfirnews.com
Map of outages also shows warming shelters
See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
wvtf.org
New report: the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area is doing well economically
While Virginia’s large metro areas – like Richmond and Hampton Roads – often get most of the attention, a new economic report from Old Dominion University looks at one of the state’s smaller metros. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area covers those two towns – but also Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
(WDBJ/WVWA Release) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired. According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month. Many of the calls have...
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for White Mill Bridge ideas
The City of Danville is putting out bids to re-imagine one of the city’s most iconic mill structures. They’ve submitted requests for proposals looking for firms to develop conceptual renderings, design development and structural analysis for the Dan River Mills Pedestrian Bridge. The winning vendor will have to take ideas from the community into consideration when developing their proposal.
chathamstartribune.com
Upgraded Westover substation now online
Danville Utilities has thrown the switch on the latest city substation to get a major upgrade. Two new transformers were delivered earlier this year to the Westover Substation. Utility Director Jason Grey tells the Danville Utility Commission both are now operational. “It has all new equipment, new transformers, new breakers, new state-of-the-art monitors and controls,” Grey said.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian revises restoration schedule; says most power will be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas by Monday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Want more news from Southwest and Southside? You can sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weather newsletter, too. Here are updates as we receive them:
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City opens warming shelter
The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
WSLS
Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
wfmynews2.com
Driveway problems leave Westfield man stepping through mud
Whenever a good rain fell, a Westfield man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. After a year of frustration, he called 2 Wants to Know's Kevin Kennedy.
WSET
Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
WSLS
Congested area due to disabled tractor-trailer cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. As of 9:31 p.m., authorities said the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 139.2.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
Comments / 0