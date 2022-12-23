ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

"We Remember You" at FUMC Gets $10K Grant

(MURFREESBORO) First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, has received a $10,000 grant from ENCORE Ministry to help provide support for dementia caregivers. The program provides holistic and all-encompassing support to family caregivers of persons living with dementia. It also supports community education programs. According to the World Health...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dental clinic 1st to offer 24-hour emergency services

A Nashville, Tenn.-based practice recently became the first dental clinic in the city to offer 24-hour emergency care. Nashville Smiles Up offers emergency services from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is now available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires

UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

