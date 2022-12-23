Read full article on original website
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
wgnsradio.com
"We Remember You" at FUMC Gets $10K Grant
(MURFREESBORO) First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, has received a $10,000 grant from ENCORE Ministry to help provide support for dementia caregivers. The program provides holistic and all-encompassing support to family caregivers of persons living with dementia. It also supports community education programs. According to the World Health...
LIST: Here are the laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023
Laws related to medical records, subscription service cancellations, early retirement for emergency communications personnel and mail-order pharmaceuticals are among some of the new laws that will be enforced starting in 2023.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
Renewed hope to find 2 Nashville MIA Marines
After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
Officials warn of dangerous road conditions Monday night in Middle Tennessee
TDOT says they've had crews out all morning prepping roads.
Nashville #1 in U.S. for housing inventory, study finds
High interest rates are one big reason for Nashville's home inventory spike, said Jeff Checko, Relocation Director with the Ashton Real Estate Group.
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dental clinic 1st to offer 24-hour emergency services
A Nashville, Tenn.-based practice recently became the first dental clinic in the city to offer 24-hour emergency care. Nashville Smiles Up offers emergency services from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is now available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
fox17.com
Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires
UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle
Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday.
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
Tennessee mom accused of multiple carjacking and using child as a shield
Bethany Wilson, 24, was arrested after she stole three cars by gun point. Wilson had used her 5-year-old child as a shield while shooting at one victim.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
