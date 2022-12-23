Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like
Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
cryptoglobe.com
Brazil’s New Crypto Regulation Allows Digital Currencies to be Used As Payment Methods
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law a bill that “provides for the inclusion of virtual currencies and air mileage programs in the definition of ‘payment arrangements’ under the supervision of the Central Bank.”. This bill was passed by Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies on 29 November...
coingeek.com
BIS wants banks digital asset exposure limited to 2% by 2025
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has endorsed a new global standard under which central banks will get to decide on the amount of exposure commercial banks can have to digital assets. In a recent announcement, BIS revealed that the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS),...
coingeek.com
Outgoing Brazilian president signs historic digital asset bill into law
Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appended his signature to a bill seeking to legalize virtual currencies as a means of payment in the country. Bolsonaro signed the bill into law after it surmounted the legislative hurdles from the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies. The Chamber of Deputies forwarded the bill to Bolsonaro’s desk at the end of November, and within a month, the outgoing president gave executive assent to the proposed legislation.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
bitcoinist.com
100X Crypto Opportunities in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Quant.
Cryptocurrency is a vibrant, fast-paced community, with cryptos entering the coin market daily. One must be aware of the most recent releases and trends to make a substantial profit. Several trends are now gaining traction in the crypto world. One of those trends is meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the...
coingeek.com
Why did Bitfinex delist BSV? Joshua Henslee explains the situation
Digital currency exchange Bitfinex recently delisted BSV. Joshua Henslee breaks down what happened and the implications in his latest YouTube video. “Honestly, it really is a good thing,” Henslee says about the Bitfinex BSV delisting. We need price discovery, and there isn’t true price discovery, while a money printer (Tether) can manipulate coin prices.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
coingeek.com
What does Senator Pat Toomey’s stablecoin bill mean for the digital currency industry?
In the wake of the complete industry meltdown, we’ve witnessed over the past year, regulators in every country are circling the digital currency industry, and change is afoot. In the last few weeks of his Congressional career, Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who has been a vocal supporter of properly...
coingeek.com
How did Satoshi fare in court in 2022?
It’s been years since Dr. Craig Wright launched a salvo of litigation against critics and digital asset fraudsters alike. In addition to vindicating his much-maligned reputation, the filings were about Satoshi Nakamoto finally laying legal claim to what is rightfully his. Now in 2022, many of those cases are...
forkast.news
No change in community banks’ view of crypto after FTX’s collapse, says ICBA’s Brian Laverdure
In a Word on the Block interview, Brian Laverdure, vice-president of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), told Forkast about how community banks are exploring stablecoins, how they’re viewing digital assets, and what changed in the wake of FTX’s collapse. The Q&A has been edited for brevity.
CoinTelegraph
How crypto could be good for CBDC and vice versa: Industry exec explains
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially find some mutually beneficial interactions with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), according to one industry executive. While crypto is often associated with financial freedom, the concept of CBDC is frequently seen as the exact opposite. But this doesn’t mean that there cannot be a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nearly All Digital Currency Exchanges have Been Hacked: Report
Cryptocurrency exchanges allow us to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, this has “enabled crypto exchanges to become a target for hackers,” according to an update shared with Crowdfund Insider. Since 2012, “at least 47 cryptocurrency exchanges suffered from major hacks forcing platforms to shut down.”. In...
FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation
Members of a U.S. House committee disagreed at a Tuesday hearing about whether more aggressive federal regulation would have protected customers from the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX and the alleged fraud of its founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried. Lawmakers at the four-hour House Financial Services Committee hearing appeared to view the unfolding scandal around Bankman-Fried, arrested […] The post FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cryptoglobe.com
JPMorgan Chase Research on ‘Dynamics and Demographics’ of US Household Crypto Use
Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase released a research report titled “The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use.”. This report “uses de-identified data covering a sample of nearly 5 million active checking account customers, over 600 thousand of which have conducted transfers to crypto accounts.”. These were...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
B2B Businesses Tackle Market Volatility With Multi-Currency Wallets
Foreign exchange (FX) volatility presents challenges for cross-border payments, but digital multi-currency wallets offer a solution. According to Ola Oyetayo, CEO at B2B cross-border FX and payments enabler Verto, several of their customers are concerned about how the “macro” will impact them on a 6-month or 12-month basis, taking into account the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis, COVID-related supply chain constraints and significant political events in the U.K., the firm’s primary market.
one37pm.com
Different Types of Crypto Tokens, Explained
In the world of Web3, you might have noticed there are a lot of different coins and tokens. From NFTs to popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and ETH—there’s a lot going on. Learning to decipher the different types of crypto tokens is crucial to navigating the space. Below we’ll...
