ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Is the 49ers game Taylor Heinicke's last chance in 2022?

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bO0dD_0jsWbbfm00

The Washington Commanders are winless in their last two games, both against the New York Giants.

Taylor Heinicke has struggled at times in both games, and this week, Ron Rivera actually admitted he knows he may have to make a change at the quarterback position soon, if Heinicke does not “get back on track”.

Heinicke actually averaged 8.59 yards per passing attempt, which was his second highest in his eight starts. Yet, Heinicke also lost two fumbles. The first fumble was a strip-sack touchdown and the second fumble cost the Commanders inside the Giants 10-yard line in the final quarter.

Perhaps most telling is the Commanders only managed to convert one single third down in the ten third downs the Commanders faced against the Giants. One of those third downs, Heinicke actually ran for 15 yards and a first down.

Which transitions to one way Heinicke can be more effective in the offense. Too often Heinicke is seen looking at the defensive end only to simply hand off the ball to the running back. What I’m saying is too often, defenses only need to defend ten Commanders players.

If Heinicke were to truly read the defensive end on these zone-read looks they run, then two or three times a half, when that defensive end crashes down on Brian Robinson or Antonio Gibson, Heinicke could become a threat, and tougher to defend. Five or six times a game is not too much to ask, and making defenses defend all eleven players is more difficult than defending only ten.

Rivera wants to make the playoffs; he wants to win. If Heinicke struggles again on third downs (1-10 last week), might this Saturday’s game against the 49ers be it for Heinicke?

If the Commanders extend their winless streak to three games, and if Heinicke again struggles, why would it surprise any of us, if Rivera names Wentz his starter against Cleveland, providing Wentz all the reps in the week of preparation for the Browns?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders fall 37-20 to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a competitive 7-7 game at halftime of their Week 16 showdown from Levi’s Stadium. Unfortunately for the Commanders, that’s where the competitive portion of the game would end as the 49ers would score 30 second-half points en route to an easy 37-20 win over Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch top wild card, here's how win puts playoff pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys returned the favor on Saturday. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in their fifth-straight game without starting QB Dak Prescott, they flipped the script. In Week 16, the Cowboys took out the Eagles, 40-34, to improve to 11-4 on the season. The rematch win moved Dallas’ record within the NFC East, the only NFL division with four teams at .500 or better, to 4-1.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans

Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Titans sitting players, Sam Williams cleared after crash, Micah's new move

When the 2022 schedule came out, Week 17’s clash between the Titans and Cowboys figured to have massive implications in both conferences. But now the Cowboys are already in the playoffs, and Tennessee’s fortunes won’t change win or lose. The Titans may rest much of their team, even as the Cowboys look to keep riding their Christmas Eve momentum into the New Year. Injury updates show who’s trending toward suiting up, including rookie Sam Williams, who had a terrifyingly close call just days ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy