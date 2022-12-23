Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
RELATIVELY CALM DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County First responders had a relatively calm day after an active holiday weekend. Only four calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Monday. Three of those were automatic fire alarm activations. The three activations were on Madison circle in White Township, Pratt Drive in Indiana Borough, and Cornell Road in Burrell Township. Indiana fire Association was dispatched to the first two automatic fire alarm calls at 8:14 AM and 2:06 pm, while Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for the call on Cornell road at 6:59 PM.
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
wdadradio.com
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWEST SUNBURY, Pa. (KDKA) - Neighbors in a small borough of Butler County are reeling after a fire wiped away their local town market on Christmas morning. It also took the homes of four people living upstairs.Bright orange flames and heavy smoke consumed the air through West Sunbury on Sunday. It's all anyone could see from miles away.Brienna Simmons watched, in shock, knowing it was coming from Thompson's Market downtown."It was like a ball of fire just coming out," Simmons said. "It's like an unimaginable thing to even process."Simmons was born and raised in the borough, and always...
wdadradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
wtae.com
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh-area drivers facing higher gas prices than other parts of state, nation
Despite average gas prices falling across the state and nation, drivers in the Pittsburgh area aren’t seeing as much relief at the pump. The national average Monday was $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s down 4 cents from a week ago and about 46 cents from a month ago.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Update: Interstate 80 Reopens Between Strattanville and New Bethlehem/Clarion Exits
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 has reopened from Exit 70: US 322 – Strattanville to Exit 64: PA 66 South – New Bethlehem/Clarion after it was closed due to a vehicle crash this afternoon. The crash was reported by 511PA at 1:32 p.m. According to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
