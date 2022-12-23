Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
thetrek.co
Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT
My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
hereisoregon.com
How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video
Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
KDRV
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for Agriculture Representative
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is looking for an agriculture representative for its Fish Screening Task Force. Right now, ODFW has a Fish Screening Program that helps water users install and maintain fish screens to prevent fish from entering water diversions. In Oregon,...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?
A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
opb.org
A 200-mile trail loop connecting Columbia Gorge communities slowly takes shape
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is the largest scenic area in the U.S., covering more than 80 miles of forest, hills and bluffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Its original management plan included the ambitious goal of creating a network of trails to wrap around the entire gorge....
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
hereisoregon.com
This elaborate front yard railroad in Southern Oregon is Santa’s favorite train stop
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Just a stone’s throw from the nearby rail line, along Highway 99 at the end of Beall Lane, an unlikely train stop sits nestled inside a front yard on the southerly end of Brandon Street. Just beyond a railroad marker, flanked by Santa and...
thatoregonlife.com
Gale Warning, Possible 20 Foot Waves On Oregon Coast For Next Two Days
2022 is set to go out with a bang on the Oregon Coast as 20+ foot waves are predicted to roll in starting on Monday December 26th, 2022. If you are planning on visiting the beaches, be careful. There are currently gale and storm warnings up and down the Oregon...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures
As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week's freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.
Oregon commercial crabbing delayed again to mid-January
After missing out on fresh Oregon Dungeness crab for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, shellfish lovers will have to set their eyes on Super Bowl weekend to buy the fresh crustaceans. State shellfish managers are now eyeing Jan. 15 for the start of Oregon’s most lucrative ocean fishery to...
Fishing: Pikeminnow fisherman save salmon, earn $70K
In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. The latest report from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) said early 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30. In total, anglers removed 140,121 of the salmon-eating predators from the two rivers, earning $1,367,398 for their efforts. ...
KTVL
Children's Tylenol, Ibuprofen supplies will be low until summer
MEDFORD, Ore. — Parents across the Rogue Valley are experiencing children being sick and not being able to find the right supplies. When they do find a store that has children's doses, the stock is very minimal. “Winco was completely out but there was one employee that was stocking...
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
klcc.org
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 3p.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until 4p.m. Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Falls, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.https://www.klamathalerts.com
Comments / 0