Italian rugby team Benetton Treviso suspends player amidst racism accusations, with Italian federal prosecutors to investigate

PSG stars Mbappé, Neymar fired up as French league resumes
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar could take out their World Cup frustrations on struggling Strasbourg when the French league resumes on Wednesday. Coach Christophe Galtier says both players are fired up and ready for league leader PSG’s match at Parc des Princes. Mbappé has had little time off since France lost a wild final to Argentina in Qatar on Dec. 18. He became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final but was inconsolable after Les Bleus lost on penalties to Argentina following a 3-3 draw. Neymar was in floods of tears when Brazil lost on penalties to Croatia in the quarterfinals.
PSV announces deal with Liverpool for WCup star Cody Gakpo
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool. PSV announced that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international who will undergo a medical and discuss personal terms. PSV’s general manager Marcel Brands described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club. The window does not officially open until Jan. 1 and confirmation of the proposed transfer came as a surprise given that Manchester United was most recently linked with a move for Gakpo. Liverpool has yet to confirm the deal.
Conway, Latham take NZ to 165-0 in reply to Pakistan’s 438
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand’s opening pair of left-handed batters responded with a solid 165-0 in the first cricket test after Agha Salman had scored his first test century and led Pakistan to 438. Devon Conway and Tom Latham batted confidently against the challenging spin of Abrar Ahmed on a dry wicket to remain unbeaten on 82 and 78, respectively, at stumps on the second day. New Zealand trails by 273 in its first test tour to Pakistan since 2002.
