‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Ridges Seeks New Love Interest After Being Dumped
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Ridge Forrester's days of waffling between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes might be over.
SheKnows
Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears
At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
SheKnows
Congratulations? Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Have Done the Inconceivable
Ridge, you may now step down from your throne as Dimmest Character On the Show. Hey, we totally understood why The Bold and the Beautiful would have Steffy freak out upon seeing Sheila the Nine-Toed Terror. We’d flip, too, if we unexpectedly came face to vaguely masked face with the she-monster who shot our better half before our eyes and then took aim at us to boot.
soaphub.com
Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next
Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' saw lots of casting changes in 2022 with some notable actors leaving or rumored to be exiting the show.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
SheKnows
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
SheKnows
Will Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor and Brooke Find New Loves, Fight for Ridge Again… Or Is the Worst Thing Possible About to Happen
It was an event three decades in the making as Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor and Brooke realized they deserved way better than Ridge. Of course, more than a few fans — including me — found themselves wondering if they should hold off celebrating until the women had gone, say, a week without falling back into their old habits!
SheKnows
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Have Stopped Watching the Stale Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke Drama
Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke have been in a love triangle for decades, and some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' are so sick of it they stopped watching altogether.
SheKnows
Sorry, Ladies: Looks Like Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Newly Engaged and Off the Market!
While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
