SheKnows

Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears

At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SheKnows

It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
SheKnows

Congratulations? Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Have Done the Inconceivable

Ridge, you may now step down from your throne as Dimmest Character On the Show. Hey, we totally understood why The Bold and the Beautiful would have Steffy freak out upon seeing Sheila the Nine-Toed Terror. We’d flip, too, if we unexpectedly came face to vaguely masked face with the she-monster who shot our better half before our eyes and then took aim at us to boot.
soaphub.com

Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next

Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes

The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’

It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
SheKnows

She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen

The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
Popculture

'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move

General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.

