Mike Sullivan Critical of Penguins Overtime Performances

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five games in overtime this season and Mike Sullivan wants to see improvements.

PITTSBURGH - With another overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Pittsburgh Penguins are now 2-5 on the season in the bonus frame; one of those wins coming in a shootout.

The Penguins may have one of the best records in the NHL, but it would be a lot better if they were able to come out with a few more victories in the overtime period.

Evgeni Malkin took full responsibility for the most recent OTL, but that doesn’t make the sting any less painful for the standings.

Head coach Mike Sullivan was critical not only of Malkin’s actions in the overtime loss to the Hurricanes, but also how the Penguins have performed in overtime as a whole.

“You just can’t chase behind the net,” Sullivan said. “If you chase behind the net it’s an automatic 3-on-2 the other way.”

The Hurricanes are a team that won’t miss on opportunities like that, especially in the opening seconds of the OT period.

“I think we can be better in overtime,” Sullivan said. “That’s an important element, I don’t think our overtime performance to this point in the season has been nearly what it needs to be. And we’re leaving points on the table because of it.”

Ideally, the game doesn’t necessitate and overtime period, but that’s just not how hockey works.

It’s clear that the Penguins need to be better when the ice opens up for 3-on-3, especially against teams within the division like the Hurricanes.

The Penguins have now lost to the Hurricanes twice in overtime and havent been able to catch them in the standings because of it.

The Hurricanes have taken over as the top team in the Metropolitan Division with 48 points while the Penguins sit in third place with 43.

Division matchups are always huge point swings and if a game heads into overtime, the Penguins need to find ways to come out on top.

