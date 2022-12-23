ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
The List

Days Of Our Lives Star Mary Beth Evans' Heartbreaking Family News

Soap opera star Mary Beth Evans is well-known to fans of the genre, having acted in such shows as "The Bay," "As the World Turns," "General Hospital," and "Days of Our Lives," on which she's played Dr. Kayla Johnson since 1986. Kayla's relationship with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has been considered a supercouple for decades. Over the years, Evans has brought depth to Kayla, who has been poisoned, attacked by a knife-wielding killer, accused of murder, and held hostage, among various other soap tropes, per Soap Central.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell

Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
soaphub.com

DAYS Spoilers for December 26: Victor Has A Lot To Say About Sonny’s Little Friend

DAYS spoilers for Monday, December 26, 2022, promise a rough day for Sonny Kiriakis as Victor Kiriakis gets loud about his life choices. Also in the spotlight is Xander Cook as his schemes fall apart. Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis shows Steffy Johnson the spirit of Christmas. This is a holiday episode — but it’s also the last appearance of the late John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis — a tribute will most likely air at the end of the episode and you will not want to miss it.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes

The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
soaphub.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...

