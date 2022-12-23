ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Warmer weather dominates the extended forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Fog will develop overnight with visibility as low as less than a quarter mile in some spots Wednesday morning. That fog will lift by late morning with plenty of sunshine expected. That sunshine will boost temperatures to a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warming trend starts today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Tomorrow we will see some sunshine and warmer weather with temperatures a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Snow tapers this afternoon with warmer weather on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to taper off from west to east across the Tri-State today. There are slick roads across the area after a light snow fell this morning. Be aware of slick spots again tonight before the temperatures start to warm above freezing tomorrow. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older cooper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Winter storm warning: How much snow is expected across Cincinnati?

A major winter storm is set to bring significant impacts across the Cincinnati area Thursday into Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. The storm will bring accumulating snow to the area, but the major impact isn't necessarily how much snow, but how it's falling. Snowfall amounts...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Winter Storm Warning issued for all of Southeastern Indiana

— All four Southeastern Indiana counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm Thursday through 5 pm Friday. A Wind Chill Warning will also be in effect from 1 am Friday until 4 am Saturday for Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties. The National Weather Service says heavy...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Here's what to do if you lose power during the winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians have been preparing for the major winter storm that has the potential for people to lose power. Duke Energy, one of the largest energy providers across Greater Cincinnati, says they are monitoring the storm and are making preparations to make any power restorations needed as quickly as possible.
CINCINNATI, OH

