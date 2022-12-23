CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO