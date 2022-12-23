Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Warmer weather dominates the extended forecast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Fog will develop overnight with visibility as low as less than a quarter mile in some spots Wednesday morning. That fog will lift by late morning with plenty of sunshine expected. That sunshine will boost temperatures to a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.
Fox 19
Warming trend starts today
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Tomorrow we will see some sunshine and warmer weather with temperatures a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.
Fox 19
Snow tapers this afternoon with warmer weather on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to taper off from west to east across the Tri-State today. There are slick roads across the area after a light snow fell this morning. Be aware of slick spots again tonight before the temperatures start to warm above freezing tomorrow. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
Fox 19
Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older cooper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
WLWT 5
Historic winter storm: Cincinnati experiences blizzard, first time since 1978
A major winter storm broke records in Cincinnati with the area officially hitting blizzard status for a few hours overnight Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. History was made during this storm. The Greater Cincinnati area officially hit blizzard status overnight Friday with three consecutive hours...
Fox 19
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
Fox 19
Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill warnings continue into Saturday as dangerously cold weather hits the region
A Winter Storm Warning continues through 7 a.m. Saturday for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren Counties. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer Miami and Shelby counties. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke,...
Fox 19
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days. Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In addition, the...
Fox 19
Kings Island’s Winterfest closed Monday night due to water line damage
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold. The damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, according to Communications Director Chad Showalter. Showalter says they anticipate the park being back open on...
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: How much snow is expected across Cincinnati?
A major winter storm is set to bring significant impacts across the Cincinnati area Thursday into Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. The storm will bring accumulating snow to the area, but the major impact isn't necessarily how much snow, but how it's falling. Snowfall amounts...
Fox 19
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
WRBI Radio
Winter Storm Warning issued for all of Southeastern Indiana
— All four Southeastern Indiana counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm Thursday through 5 pm Friday. A Wind Chill Warning will also be in effect from 1 am Friday until 4 am Saturday for Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties. The National Weather Service says heavy...
Fox 19
Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
WLWT 5
Here's what to do if you lose power during the winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians have been preparing for the major winter storm that has the potential for people to lose power. Duke Energy, one of the largest energy providers across Greater Cincinnati, says they are monitoring the storm and are making preparations to make any power restorations needed as quickly as possible.
