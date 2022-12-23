Read full article on original website
whporadio.com
Hoopeston Police Report 12/26/2022
Details: Illinois Department of Corrections issued a warrant for his arrest for the incident on 12/23/2022. Details: HFD was called to a malfunctioning furnace. Fire department personnel determined it. was actually the hot water heater and complainant was told to contact maintenance. Assault(State) H22-5479. Time: 9:25am. Location: 600 E Maple...
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
whporadio.com
Vera "Marie" "Ma" Brown, 95, of Hoopeston
Vera “Marie” “Ma” Brown, 95, of Hoopeston, passed away at 8:49 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Heritage Health, in Hoopeston. Marie was born on August 25, 1927, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Earl and Myrle (Crose) Justice. She married Robert G. Brown on April 3, 1949, in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on February 6, 1983.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man involved in fatal overnight crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Johnathon C. Gilbert of Danville died after striking a tree near the 800 block of Seminary St. early Monday morning. According to the Danville Police Department, a DPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes that was driving erratically around Main St and Fairweight St. a little after midnight. While the officer was making a u-turn, the Mercedes turned onto Griffin St and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a house in the 300 block of N. Griffin St.
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Announces Outdoor Decorating Contest Winners
We want to congratulate our Exterior Decorating Contest winners!. For more information about the contest visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072059770125180/
Effingham Radio
Donations Lost As Salvation Army Pulls Red Kettles Early
The Salvation Army is losing a lot of money after having to end their annual Red Kettle Campaign early. The Army said they had to pull bell ringers and red kettles from storefronts more than two days ahead of Christmas due to the severe weather. All but five kettles were...
Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
Holidays don’t stop this soup kitchen
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For many, holidays are a time for gifts, family, and family meals. But for some, the holidays can be lonelier. Thanks to dedicated groups in Champaign County, some things can be checked off the holiday list. The day after Christmas is usually reserved for relaxing around new items and leftovers. But […]
Volunteer ‘Holiday Elves’ give gifts to nearly 300 teens in need
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many teens will wake up to a pile of presents under their trees Sunday morning, but not every family can afford Christmas gifts. That’s where the Holiday Elf Gift Program comes in. Colleen Dorsla started the volunteer group in 2020 because teenagers are often left out of other gift donation programs. […]
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
mediafeed.org
University of Illinois (U of I) Urbana-Champaign will cost you this much
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is a four-year public research university located in Champaign, Illinois. It’s the flagship of the University of Illinois system, and offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Read on for insights into admissions requirements, the UIUC acceptance rate, fees for tuition and housing, popular majors, and much more.
Illinois men’s basketball no longer ranked in AP Top 25
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is no longer ranked in the AP Top 25. The Illini have been in the top 25 all season, rising to 16 before the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri. After losing by 22, the Illini dropped in the polls. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said there’s still something missing […]
thetuscolajournal.com
Villa Grove veteran reflects on her military career
Charolie Burris didn’t know exactly what she was going to do after high school. She only knew that she probably wouldn’t be sitting in a college classroom, and so she decided to enlist in the Army. Twenty plus years later, she’s still serving our country. I recently caught up with the Master Sergeant to ask about how she came to reach that decision, what her career has been like, and a lot more.
