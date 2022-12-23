ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Net yards per play report: 49ers hottest team in NFL entering Week 17

We are entering the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, which means we have a ton of data to use to evaluate each team. One of my favorite statistics, as you likely know, is net yards per play. It takes the average amount of yards per play gained on offense and subtracts the amount of yards given up per play on defense. What you’re left over with is net yards per play.
GREEN BAY, WI
New BetMGM Promo Code: Get $1,000 Risk-Free for Week 17

The Eagles fell just short against the Cowboys but get another chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC against the Saints in Week 17. You’ve got a fantastic opportunity to end the year with a HUGE payday thanks to BetMGM, where you’ve got a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 waiting for you!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Micah Parsons clarifies so-called criticism of Jalen Hurts to Eagles players

After the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Eagles on Sunday, Micah Parsons backtracked his Jalen Hurts comments to Philly players on the field. Now, it’s not fair to suggest Micah Parsons took a full-blown shot at Jalen Hurts. If anything, it was indirect. However, it was enough to raise the eyebrows of Eagles fans everywhere, and boy, did they (and the media) run with it.
DALLAS, TX
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Texans upset Titans

Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Texans stunned the Titans in Week 16 and flipped a division lead. As the NFL season gets closer to the end of the year, games matter more than they ever have for teams trying to punch a playoff ticket.
HOUSTON, TX
