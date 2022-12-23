Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Miami - The Favourite Tourist DestinationUjwal SharmaMiami, FL
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
5 Best Cocktail Bars in MiamiBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
49ers vs. Raiders prediction and odds for Week 17 (Buy low on Las Vegas)
The Las Vegas Raiders had their playoff hopes all but extinguished when they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. Now, they have to face the hottest team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers. Do the Raiders have any chance at all to pull off the upset? The...
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
LeBron James’ latest Lakers prediction might be his worst one yet
LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for nearly two decades and obviously gets a lot of attention as a result. While the Los Angeles Lakers superstar gets a lot of unfair criticism, he also rightfully gets teased when he deserves it. It has become a recent trend...
Darvin Ham is proving that Lakers fans owe an apology to Frank Vogel
The Los Angeles Lakers can feel the season slipping through their fingers as the calendar is about to turn to the new year. The team has not been able to respond to an Anthony Davis injury, losing four games in a row without AD. Los Angeles is now 13-20 on...
Net yards per play report: 49ers hottest team in NFL entering Week 17
We are entering the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, which means we have a ton of data to use to evaluate each team. One of my favorite statistics, as you likely know, is net yards per play. It takes the average amount of yards per play gained on offense and subtracts the amount of yards given up per play on defense. What you’re left over with is net yards per play.
NFL Week 17 survivor pool picks (Ride with Tom Brady, Giants and Lions in top predictions)
Things are really getting serious in Survivor Pools entering Week 17, as most people have likely used a lot of the best teams and are hoping to find an upset, or a short favorite, to carry them into the final week of the season. The BetSided team went just 2-2...
Chicago Blackhawks News: It is very tough coming out of the break
The Chicago Blackhawks come out of the Christmas break as the worst team in the NHL based on their record, standings points, and points percentage. It is largely by design as they have their sights set on a rebuild that lives and dies with the 2023 NHL Draft. They are...
Philadelphia Eagles get brutal injury news in addition to Jalen Hurts uncertainty
The Eagles received more disappointing injury news in addition to the uncertainty of Jalen Hurts’ return from injury. At 13-2, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the entire NFL; however, they have recently been cursed by injuries to their top players, the most significant being quarterback Jalen Hurts.
New BetMGM Promo Code: Get $1,000 Risk-Free for Week 17
The Eagles fell just short against the Cowboys but get another chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC against the Saints in Week 17. You’ve got a fantastic opportunity to end the year with a HUGE payday thanks to BetMGM, where you’ve got a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 waiting for you!
Micah Parsons clarifies so-called criticism of Jalen Hurts to Eagles players
After the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Eagles on Sunday, Micah Parsons backtracked his Jalen Hurts comments to Philly players on the field. Now, it’s not fair to suggest Micah Parsons took a full-blown shot at Jalen Hurts. If anything, it was indirect. However, it was enough to raise the eyebrows of Eagles fans everywhere, and boy, did they (and the media) run with it.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Texans upset Titans
Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Texans stunned the Titans in Week 16 and flipped a division lead. As the NFL season gets closer to the end of the year, games matter more than they ever have for teams trying to punch a playoff ticket.
