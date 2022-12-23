Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
COLEMAN WINS THREE GOLD MEDALS AT USATF JUNIOR OLYMPICS
The son of a former Brenham Cub Quarterback got the chance to show off his own athletic prowess at the 2022 USA Track & Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California. Jace Coleman took home three gold medals in the 9-10 year old division. Coleman won first place in the triathlon...
TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'
Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney is very high on the new signings from the 2022 National Signing Day.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss hints at uniform reveal for Texas Bowl against Texas Tech
Ole Miss had a travel day on Sunday for its upcoming matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, set for Wednesday night in Houston. The Rebels shared on social media, “Reports of ice on the tarmac,” and added the hashtag DripInTheSip, which hints at the uniform reveal possibly being white uniform tops, and/or pants. Although it could be a completely new combination since every game this season has been, for the first time in school history, a different uniform combination in each game.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN COUNTY CHAMBERS TO HOST NEW YEAR NETWORKING
Four organizations in Austin County are getting ready to host a special “New Year Networking” event. New Year Networking is being held on Wednesday, January 11, from 4:30-6:30pm at Emery’s Buffalo Creek located at 10827 Highway 36 in Bellville. The event is hosted by the Bellville Chamber...
kwhi.com
LA GRANGE CHAMBER TO HOLD ANNUAL BANQUET
The La Grange Area Chamber of Commerce is going to be holding their annual banquet. The banquet, in which members are asked to wear cocktail attire, is going to be on Friday, January 27, at the Frisch Auf Country Club in La Grange. The evening begins with a social hour...
kwhi.com
VFW HOSTING AN UPCOMING SUPPER
The James F. Dillon VFW Post 7104 in Brenham is inviting the public to come and eat supper on Friday, January 6. The VFW Post is hosting a barbecue beef sirloin steak, pork steak, and pork sausage supper at their facility at 1200 East Tom Green Street. The doors open...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT ON COMMUNITY CORNER
The Brenham Fire Department will be this week’s guests on the KWHI Community Corner tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving are going to be in the studio to discuss New Year’s Eve, and specifically fireworks safety. The Community Corner can be...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL RESIDENT ON “SOUNDS OF TEXAS”
A Chappell Hill resident will be the next guest on tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) edition of “The Sounds of Texas” with Tumbleweed Smith. Robert Duvant is the latest of several guests from the Brenham/Washington County area that have been featured on the daily segment. Duvant will be discussing...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM HOSTING “FOODWAYS OF WASHINGTON COUNTY”
The Brenham Heritage Museum is hosting a temporary exhibit entitled “Foodways of Washington County”. This series of tasting events, which involves local businesses, is a mix of good food & drink and the local history of how cuisine shaped our community. The next tasting events are as follows:
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity
Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP FAMILY LIBRARY 18TH ANNUAL CHILI COOKOFF
The Round Top Family Library is looking for participants for their 18th Annual Chili Cookoff. The Chili Cookoff is going to be Sunday, January 15, from noon-4pm at the Stone Cellar in Round Top. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Black Cat Choir. Tickets are $10, however, children under...
brownwoodnews.com
New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State
Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP DEPUTY SANTA PROGRAM
Students from La Grange High School helped out the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with their annual “Deputy Santa” toy drive and “Bucks for Bikes” program. The Student Council, National Honors Society, and the Interact Club thanked their fellow students for helping them in collecting 100 toys for the drive, and they also raised over $1,300 for “Bucks for Bikes.”
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
Comments / 1