Rusty
4d ago

Why am I NOT surprised??...people have no sense when driving at highway speed in a blizzard!!

bing done
4d ago

every year people have to relearn how to drive in the winter. slow down. get there late or don’t get there at all

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward

Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'

RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
Wisconsin DNR to build new Mercer Ranger Station

The current Mercer Ranger Station is a couple of garages, outbuildings, and an office that is used by up to 12 staff members. The garage was built in 1933 and what’s currently being used as the office was built in 1939, but back then it wasn’t meant to be an office space for multiple people.
Staying in the deep freeze… for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
