Read full article on original website
Rusty
4d ago
Why am I NOT surprised??...people have no sense when driving at highway speed in a blizzard!!
Reply(1)
8
bing done
4d ago
every year people have to relearn how to drive in the winter. slow down. get there late or don’t get there at all
Reply(2)
3
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
State regulators seek federal help to investigate unsafe PFAS levels in northern Wisconsin town
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking federal regulators for help investigating PFAS contamination in private wells after testing in one northern Wisconsin town showed levels far beyond what’s safe for drinking water. The agency received the results this fall as part of groundwater sampling of 450 wells...
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
boreal.org
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
wearegreenbay.com
Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
WISN
New Miss Wisconsin named after previous title holder became Miss America
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Kylene Spanbauer, of Fond Du Lac, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, after the previous title holder, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. Based on the rules, Stanke could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. According to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, Spanbauer...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR to build new Mercer Ranger Station
The current Mercer Ranger Station is a couple of garages, outbuildings, and an office that is used by up to 12 staff members. The garage was built in 1933 and what’s currently being used as the office was built in 1939, but back then it wasn’t meant to be an office space for multiple people.
wearegreenbay.com
Staying in the deep freeze… for now
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
NBC26
14-year-old Bayport student becomes Wisconsin's second pediatric flu death
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It’s the news you never want to hear, especially around the holidays. “It is with deep sadness that we are sharing with you the news of the death of a Bay Port High School student.”. Ava Schmidt, is a beloved sister, friend, daughter,...
Comments / 12