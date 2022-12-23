ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said. The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here’s how you can adopt a white squirrel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year, News4JAX has been following white squirrel sightings in the Jacksonville area. I have received even more emails with images of white squirrels — including some outside of Northeast Florida. I love to hear from you and see your pictures of these, in my opinion, adorable animals — especially because I have yet to see one in person myself.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in Orange Park, according to a spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at a home on Bentwood Lane. The spokesperson could not specify the condition of the two patients who were hospitalized.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person found dead inside home after Westside fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Holiday waste: What you can and can’t recycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you would like to recycle all that wrapping paper — the bows and the boxes — it’s important to remember that you can’t recycle everything. News4JAX has a breakdown of how you can recycle your Christmas leftovers — including wrapping paper, boxes, Christmas trees, electronics and more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Christmas Day shooting on Normandy Boulevard: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed after a Christmas day shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Chris Stephens, when police arrived at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How scammers are stealing money from gift cards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t get scammed out of a gift card: The Better Business Bureau is warning people — before you buy, check the card in the store. A TikTok video reveals how scammers are putting stickers printed with barcodes over a gift card’s real barcode. Those codes are connected to a different gift card account that the scammer controls. That means when you scan a phony barcode at the checkout and pay, you’ll be adding cash to a scammer’s account rather than purchasing a new card.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

