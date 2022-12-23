Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve travelers experience delays, cancellations as frigid weather passes through Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a battering winter storm travels across the United States, many Northeast Florida residents’ travel plans have been impacted. Since Wednesday, FlightAware, a flight tracking tool said more than 10,000 flights from U.S.-based airlines have been canceled. As of Saturday, 20 flights were canceled at...
It’s the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, but it will be in the 70s by next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The low on Christmas morning Sunday was 20 degrees, the coldest since Jan. 11, 2010, when the morning low was 17 degrees. This cold stretch will last three more days until Wednesday morning and make the Top 10 coldest five days in Jacksonville’s 151 years of recorded weather history.
Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said. The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San...
Here’s how you can adopt a white squirrel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year, News4JAX has been following white squirrel sightings in the Jacksonville area. I have received even more emails with images of white squirrels — including some outside of Northeast Florida. I love to hear from you and see your pictures of these, in my opinion, adorable animals — especially because I have yet to see one in person myself.
2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in Orange Park, according to a spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at a home on Bentwood Lane. The spokesperson could not specify the condition of the two patients who were hospitalized.
White squirrels, Casanova Killer, sago palm dangers: The digital features that fascinated you in 2022
From white squirrels and poisoned puppies to a Jacksonville serial killer and local entrepreneurs, our News4JAX.com team worked hard this year to showcase a variety of special content for our digital audience. Beyond these special features, we also provided important lists to help you out all year long, including back-to-school...
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
Person found dead inside home after Westside fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
JSO investigating after woman found unresponsive at Jacksonville gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman in her 50s was found unresponsive in a Gate Gas Station parking lot on Busch Drive early Monday morning. JSO said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officers are unsure...
Jacksonville couple facing charges after child taken to burn unit, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville couple is facing charges after a child was reportedly bathed in scalding water and received second- and third-degree burns on approximately half of her body, according to an arrest report obtained Monday by News4JAX. The report shows the child was sent to the burn...
Shooting death of teen in Atlantic Beach ruled justifiable homicide, records show
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Atlantic Beach has been ruled a justifiable homicide, according to records on the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office’s Open Data and Transparency site. Investigators in August determined the teenager was shot and killed during a confrontation...
Holiday waste: What you can and can’t recycle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you would like to recycle all that wrapping paper — the bows and the boxes — it’s important to remember that you can’t recycle everything. News4JAX has a breakdown of how you can recycle your Christmas leftovers — including wrapping paper, boxes, Christmas trees, electronics and more.
Man killed in Christmas Day shooting on Normandy Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed after a Christmas day shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Chris Stephens, when police arrived at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.
All-News4JAX defense: Grayson Howard helped ‘set the standard’ at Jackson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grayson Howard knew the tradition when he got to Jackson High School. There hadn’t been much of it, at least positive anyway, on Main Street in quite some time. When Howard was growing up, it was First Coast that dominated the headlines on his side...
82-year-old woman found dead at Mandarin High School after going missing Christmas morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 82-year-old woman was found dead on Christmas morning on the campus of Mandarin High School after she was reported missing by her family a few hours earlier. Paula Gerding was last seen just after 1:30 a.m. wearing matching blue and purple pajamas with no shoes....
How scammers are stealing money from gift cards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t get scammed out of a gift card: The Better Business Bureau is warning people — before you buy, check the card in the store. A TikTok video reveals how scammers are putting stickers printed with barcodes over a gift card’s real barcode. Those codes are connected to a different gift card account that the scammer controls. That means when you scan a phony barcode at the checkout and pay, you’ll be adding cash to a scammer’s account rather than purchasing a new card.
Jacksonville City Council plans to take action, address Confederate monuments as fate remains undecided
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Contention among groups defending or protesting the removal of the Confederate monuments in Jacksonville has been an ongoing issue since the topic was first introduced in 2020. News4JAX spoke with Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman, who didn’t directly state what the future of the monuments...
