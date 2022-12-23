ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

‘Together for EP’ serves nearly 100 people on Christmas

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ‘Together for EP’ group in East Providence hosted its seventh-annual Christmas Community Dinner on Christmas Day Sunday. The holiday tradition allows anyone who would otherwise be alone on Christmas to come together and enjoy food, toys, haircuts, and more together on the holiday.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks

The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it

A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

1 Dead After Fire in Richmond, R.I.

One person is dead after a house caught fire in Richmond, Rhode Island over the weekend, authorities say. According to Richmond-Carolina Fire District Chief Scott W. Barber, the person died in a house fire that took place on Sunday on Kenyon School Road. The cause of the fire is under...
RICHMOND, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to Providence rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy