A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO