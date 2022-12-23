Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Coast Guard House back open after storm
The Coast Guard House in Narragansett is still cleaning up from the massive storm that moved through Friday.
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
RI native saves little boy in NY bike incident
While riding a bike in the Chelsea section of Manhattan, Mark Doherty's quick actions took a little boy out of harm's way.
independentri.com
St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sophia Academy Names New Head, Dubés Retire, St. Elizabeth Award
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Sophia Academy Names New Head. Sophia Academy, an independent all-girls middle school in Providence (grades 5-8), recently announced Marie D....
ABC6.com
‘Together for EP’ serves nearly 100 people on Christmas
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ‘Together for EP’ group in East Providence hosted its seventh-annual Christmas Community Dinner on Christmas Day Sunday. The holiday tradition allows anyone who would otherwise be alone on Christmas to come together and enjoy food, toys, haircuts, and more together on the holiday.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks
The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
Hometown Hero – Trey Rezendes, East Providence
This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Trey Rezendes.
fallriverreporter.com
Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it
A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Christmas Day fire in Rhode Island leaves one person dead, preliminary findings released
A Christmas Day fire in Rhode Island has claimed the life of one person. According to Fire Chief Scott Barber, a call came in for a fire on Sunday evening at a residence on Kenyon School Road in Richmond. Upon arrival, crews made a quick knockdown of the main fire,...
Abandoned Coventry shopping plaza listed for sale
The abandoned shopping plaza on Route 3 in Coventry is officially on the market.
NECN
1 Dead After Fire in Richmond, R.I.
One person is dead after a house caught fire in Richmond, Rhode Island over the weekend, authorities say. According to Richmond-Carolina Fire District Chief Scott W. Barber, the person died in a house fire that took place on Sunday on Kenyon School Road. The cause of the fire is under...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
16 displaced after Central Falls apartment fire
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that forced sixteen Central Falls residents into the cold Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0