Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
Johnson City Press
Gio's re-opening hints at good things to come
There’s been a rebirth of sorts taking place over at the Kroger shopping center at 1815 W. State of Franklin Road here Johnson City. Back in April of this year, Miso Teriyaki House decided to break ground on a vacant outparcel behind Jersey Mike’s.
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
993thex.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing 150 hot meals in Abingdon Dec. 27
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association is providing 150 hot meals to those that need it in Abingdon on Tuesday. Company officials say this is a reschedule date, part of its annual holiday meals project, where they distribute meals across SWVA communities leading up to Christmas. To to severely frigid...
Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Memorial Park Community Center closed until Jan. 3 due to water line break
UPDATE: Due to a waterline break at Memorial Park Community Center, the facility will remain closed the remainder of the week. The hopeful, planned reopening date as of 12/26 is Tuesday, Jan. 3. Officials say due to a waterline break at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., the facility...
wjhl.com
Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County Rotary Club wraps up 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive
WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County. In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and socks to 508 students in 15 area schools.
Kingsport Times-News
New fire station envisioned for Fort Henry Drive
KINGSPORT — A vision for a new fire station on Fort Henry Drive is developing. “It’s potentially shovel ready,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “Pull it off the shelf and we’re ready to go on this particular project. We are there,” he said during a presentation to the Board of Aldermen last week.
Kingsport Times-News
The story of Joe Higgins: the Santa Train’s first Santa
KINGSPORT — The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa. The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the Kingsport community.
Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
Johnson City Press
Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond
UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
Kingsport Times-News
Sertoma Club honors Clark with Service to Mankind Award
KINGSPORT — “Wherever there is need, he will be there.” Those are the words used to describe this year’s recipient of the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award. Doug Clark received the honor and a $500 check made payable to the Southern Baptist Relief...
Kingsport Times-News
Road closure planned Wednesday on South Cherokee Street in Jonesboorugh
Part of South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough will be closed Wednesday for a speed table installation. The Jonesborough Street Department will install the speed table from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough crews search for large leak in utility system
Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update. “The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”
Kingsport Times-News
Cold air and warm hearts are 'talk of the town' this Christmas
KINGSPORT — This morning, as temperatures plummet into the single digits, I’m reminded of just how blessed I am. How blessed my family and so many of my friends are. We have a home with heat, hot meals to eat, layers of warm clothes, and a way to escape the elements. Not everyone is so fortunate.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
erwinrecord.net
105 trees and counting: Unicoi residents Bill and Ruth Gaines take annual decking the halls seriously
When it comes to Christmas, no one in Unicoi County decorates quite as much as Bill and Ruth Gaines. Whether indoor or outdoor, the Unicoi residents have 105 fully-decorated artificial Christmas trees. And if you thought that was a lot, Ruth points out that the staggering number is even less than last year.
Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
Comments / 0