Johnson City Press

Gio's re-opening hints at good things to come

There’s been a rebirth of sorts taking place over at the Kroger shopping center at 1815 W. State of Franklin Road here Johnson City. Back in April of this year, Miso Teriyaki House decided to break ground on a vacant outparcel behind Jersey Mike’s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Virginia Oil and Gas providing 150 hot meals in Abingdon Dec. 27

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association is providing 150 hot meals to those that need it in Abingdon on Tuesday. Company officials say this is a reschedule date, part of its annual holiday meals project, where they distribute meals across SWVA communities leading up to Christmas. To to severely frigid...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County Rotary Club wraps up 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive

WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County. In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and socks to 508 students in 15 area schools.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

New fire station envisioned for Fort Henry Drive

KINGSPORT — A vision for a new fire station on Fort Henry Drive is developing. “It’s potentially shovel ready,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “Pull it off the shelf and we’re ready to go on this particular project. We are there,” he said during a presentation to the Board of Aldermen last week.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The story of Joe Higgins: the Santa Train’s first Santa

KINGSPORT — The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa. The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the Kingsport community.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond

UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sertoma Club honors Clark with Service to Mankind Award

KINGSPORT — “Wherever there is need, he will be there.” Those are the words used to describe this year’s recipient of the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award. Doug Clark received the honor and a $500 check made payable to the Southern Baptist Relief...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough crews search for large leak in utility system

Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update. “The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cold air and warm hearts are 'talk of the town' this Christmas

KINGSPORT — This morning, as temperatures plummet into the single digits, I’m reminded of just how blessed I am. How blessed my family and so many of my friends are. We have a home with heat, hot meals to eat, layers of warm clothes, and a way to escape the elements. Not everyone is so fortunate.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years

ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

