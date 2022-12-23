Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
8 games you should pick up in the Steam Winter Sale
It’s that time of the year again when lots of Steam games get massive discounts in celebration of the holiday season. The Steam Winter Sale returned today and runs until January 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT, so you have plenty of time to pick up fantastic games at steep discounts. Still, it can be quite daunting to decide what you should actually buy because so much is on sale.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
Death Stranding is free on the Epic Games Store right now
Epic gets into the Strand spirit on Christmas.
ComicBook
Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released
A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.
Where is Santa Claus right now? How to track his Christmas Eve journey using NORAD, Google
It's Christmas Eve, and Santa Claus has a busy night of delivering presents. Here's how you can follow the big man's location.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Digital Trends
Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you watch for free on Christmas?
There isn’t a Disney Plus free trial — so you can’t stream for free this Christmas. The one-week free trial offer was suspended stateside in 2020, and we haven’t seen it here since. But it’s not all bad news: The streaming service costs much less than rival Netflix, billed at $8 a month, cancellable at anytime.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
The Verge
9 great games for your PlayStation from 2022
If you just bought a PlayStation 5, there are a bunch of great games for you to play on that console. Since its release in late 2020, dozens of must-play games have appeared, including several console-exclusive games that you won’t be able to play anywhere else. If you don’t...
CNET
Get an Extra 50% Off at Target This Christmas
Christmas is here and not every store is closed for the holiday: at least online that is. If you don't plan to go outside this Christmas but still want to capitalize on some great deals, check out Target's sale on hundreds of items. You can get up to 50% off...
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
dotesports.com
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Some of Its Best Games $0.99
The Steam Winter Sale is live, which means hundreds of discounts on some of the best and most popular games on the digital PC storefront. As part of the sale, Valve -- the owners of Steam and the company responsible for some of the best games of all time -- has slashed the prices of its games, which in turn means some of the aforementioned best games of all time are dirt cheap. How cheap? Less than a dollar cheap.
ComicBook
Steam Winter Sale's Best Deal Features 22-Game Bundle for Under $7
What is likely the best single deal featured in Steam's 2022 Winter Sale gives users the option to buy 22 games at once for a price that is under $7. As of today, Valve kicked off its highly-anticipated Winter Sale on Steam which features discounts for hundreds of different titles on the PC marketplace. And while Steam users are sure to be looking to cop a number of the year's most prominent games as part of this sale, it's Valve itself that has likely provided the best discount for its own releases.
CNET
Ultimate Alexa Command Guide: 200+ Voice Commands You Need to Know for Your Echo
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Alexa, Amazon's digital voice assistant, is capable of many things, like playing your favorite Christmas song on Spotify or getting you the weather forecast for New Year's Eve -- but that's just the start. You can also use your voice to control the Fire TV devices around your home or even create intricate automated routines. You can definitely go crazy.
hypebeast.com
Nintendo Launches Retro-Inspired ‘Sports Story’ RPG On Switch
Sports Story, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, has finally launched on Nintendo Switch. After being teased at last month’s Indie World presentation, the new title was unveiled by Nintendo and developer Sidebar during the fifth and final day of Inside the House of Indies event, where the company unveils forthcoming indie titles.
I tried out a bunch of pariah state OSes to find out which is best for gaming
Don't defect to North Korea if you want to keep ahold of your Steam library.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Director Reveals Dream Guest DLC Character
Mortal Kombat co-director and long-serving director Ed Boon has revealed his dream guest DLC character. DLC characters are a growing tradition for Mortal Kombat games. Sometimes these characters are just Mortal Kombat characters who didn't make the initial roster cut of the base game, but other times they are characters from other franchises. With Mortal Kombat 11, this included the likes of Terminator and Robocop. According to Boon, he and his team all vote on DLC characters, though, as you would expect sometimes licensing issues thwart this democratic process. All of that said, if he could have one DLC character, it would be a character from a rival video game series.
