Madison, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition

RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
RACINE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Verlyn B. Thiede

Verlyn B. Thiede, age 85 of Sauk City, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2022. He was born in Sauk City on 12/16/1937, the son of Ben and Rose Thiede. He was united in marriage to Marion Carol Elliot. Verlyn enjoyed outdoor activities, taking Willy and Harley for walks and enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen to him. He loved feeding his backyard friends, the squirrels and birds. Mostly, he loved spending time with family and friends, and special friend, Linda.
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Molly Morrison Wood

Molly Morrison Wood, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. She was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Saltcoats Scotland, the daughter of David Dickie and Agnes (Morrison) Dickie. Molly immigrated to the U.S. from Scotland when she was 20 years old to work as a...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Kathryn M. Lindh

Kathryn M. Lindh, 86, of Whitewater, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Fairhaven Senior Services. Kathryn was born on February 12, 1936, in Racine, daughter of the late George and Edna (Vorpahl) Phillips. On April 29, 1961, she married Howard Lindh in Racine. Kathryn is survived by her children,...
WHITEWATER, WI
captimes.com

Family plans the sensory-friendly gym of their dreams in north Madison

Courtney Willegal’s youngest son was just 18 months old when she started to suspect he was developing differently. He’d scale double-high baby gates, put everything from electrical cords to plants in his mouth, and chew his own clothes. Eventually, Sean Feuquay, now 11, would be diagnosed with four...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Charlaine Phyllis Brereton

Charlaine Phyllis Brereton, age 83, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac. She was born on January 11, 1939, in Lodi, WI, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Crawley) Bartholomew. Charlaine (“Char”) graduated from Lodi High School, class...
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Erica Christine Reddy

Erica Christine Reddy (né Brick) was born on February 9, 1971 to Constance and Donald Brick of Delavan. She died peacefully with family at her side at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Erica graduated from Delavan-Darien High School...
DELAVAN, WI
Channel 3000

Maryann Ryan

Maryann Ryan, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Superior Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Marian Nicoski. Maryann graduated from Central High School in Superior Wis. She married Timothy Ryan on July 20, 1963,...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens

Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens passed away peacefully at his home in Middleton, Wis., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He battled health issues resulting in a weakened heart that could no longer support his will to live. Jerry was born on Feb. 10, 1938, to Ervin and Nellie (nee Seamans)...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Mary A. Lindsay

Mary A. Lindsay, age 93, of Darlington, WI passed away on December 23, 2022, at the Lafayette County Manor in Darlington. She was born on June 9, 1929, the daughter of Chris Teutschmann and Lydia (Ubersox) Teutschmann. Mary grew up in Shullsburg, WI where she attended school. After graduating from high school, she was united in marriage to Donald Lindsay on May 19, 1948, in Shullsburg. Following their marriage, Mary and Donald started their family in rural Shullsburg where they began farming at the Lindsay home farm, later moving to Darlington where they lived and worked for many years. Mary worked at Dicks Supermarket in the Deli for many years making friendships that lasted a lifetime.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Edward Leo Esch

Edward Esch, age 86, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, this free spirit passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 due to a 5-year fight with stage four prostate cancer. Edward was born June 9, 1936 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin the oldest of three boys to Leo and Mildred (Flynn) Esch. Ed was a farm boy who walked to grade school about 2 miles round trip and later graduated at Dodgeville High in the class of ’54. At high school Ed was in football, track, 4-H and FFA.
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Dallas R. Gardner

Dallas R. Gardner, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wisconsin. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
mhscardinalchronicle.com

A Ranked Review of Local Coffee Shops

Lattes and mochas, freshly baked scones, quiet study corners and warm conversation: the amenities of a good coffee shop are endless. Luckily, the Middleton-Cross Plains area offers more than 20 coffee shops to choose from. But which one is the best? A recent survey of Middleton High School (MHS) students and their families revealed the top must-stop shops.
MIDDLETON, WI

