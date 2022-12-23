Mary A. Lindsay, age 93, of Darlington, WI passed away on December 23, 2022, at the Lafayette County Manor in Darlington. She was born on June 9, 1929, the daughter of Chris Teutschmann and Lydia (Ubersox) Teutschmann. Mary grew up in Shullsburg, WI where she attended school. After graduating from high school, she was united in marriage to Donald Lindsay on May 19, 1948, in Shullsburg. Following their marriage, Mary and Donald started their family in rural Shullsburg where they began farming at the Lindsay home farm, later moving to Darlington where they lived and worked for many years. Mary worked at Dicks Supermarket in the Deli for many years making friendships that lasted a lifetime.

