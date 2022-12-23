Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
captimes.com
Q&A: New organizers of Madison's Lesbian Pop-Up Bar help queer women connect
In the 1980s, the U.S. had about 200 lesbian bars — a number that now sits at about two dozen. That’s why Madison’s Lesbian Pop-Up Bar (L-Pub for short) was created in 2015 — and why, when its creator announced it would shut down, three women stepped in to keep it alive.
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition
RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
Channel 3000
Verlyn B. Thiede
Verlyn B. Thiede, age 85 of Sauk City, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2022. He was born in Sauk City on 12/16/1937, the son of Ben and Rose Thiede. He was united in marriage to Marion Carol Elliot. Verlyn enjoyed outdoor activities, taking Willy and Harley for walks and enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen to him. He loved feeding his backyard friends, the squirrels and birds. Mostly, he loved spending time with family and friends, and special friend, Linda.
Channel 3000
Molly Morrison Wood
Molly Morrison Wood, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. She was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Saltcoats Scotland, the daughter of David Dickie and Agnes (Morrison) Dickie. Molly immigrated to the U.S. from Scotland when she was 20 years old to work as a...
Channel 3000
Kathryn M. Lindh
Kathryn M. Lindh, 86, of Whitewater, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Fairhaven Senior Services. Kathryn was born on February 12, 1936, in Racine, daughter of the late George and Edna (Vorpahl) Phillips. On April 29, 1961, she married Howard Lindh in Racine. Kathryn is survived by her children,...
captimes.com
Family plans the sensory-friendly gym of their dreams in north Madison
Courtney Willegal’s youngest son was just 18 months old when she started to suspect he was developing differently. He’d scale double-high baby gates, put everything from electrical cords to plants in his mouth, and chew his own clothes. Eventually, Sean Feuquay, now 11, would be diagnosed with four...
Channel 3000
Charlaine Phyllis Brereton
Charlaine Phyllis Brereton, age 83, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac. She was born on January 11, 1939, in Lodi, WI, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Crawley) Bartholomew. Charlaine (“Char”) graduated from Lodi High School, class...
Channel 3000
Erica Christine Reddy
Erica Christine Reddy (né Brick) was born on February 9, 1971 to Constance and Donald Brick of Delavan. She died peacefully with family at her side at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Erica graduated from Delavan-Darien High School...
Channel 3000
Maryann Ryan
Maryann Ryan, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Superior Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Marian Nicoski. Maryann graduated from Central High School in Superior Wis. She married Timothy Ryan on July 20, 1963,...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
Channel 3000
Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens
Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens passed away peacefully at his home in Middleton, Wis., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He battled health issues resulting in a weakened heart that could no longer support his will to live. Jerry was born on Feb. 10, 1938, to Ervin and Nellie (nee Seamans)...
Channel 3000
Mary A. Lindsay
Mary A. Lindsay, age 93, of Darlington, WI passed away on December 23, 2022, at the Lafayette County Manor in Darlington. She was born on June 9, 1929, the daughter of Chris Teutschmann and Lydia (Ubersox) Teutschmann. Mary grew up in Shullsburg, WI where she attended school. After graduating from high school, she was united in marriage to Donald Lindsay on May 19, 1948, in Shullsburg. Following their marriage, Mary and Donald started their family in rural Shullsburg where they began farming at the Lindsay home farm, later moving to Darlington where they lived and worked for many years. Mary worked at Dicks Supermarket in the Deli for many years making friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Channel 3000
Edward Leo Esch
Edward Esch, age 86, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, this free spirit passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 due to a 5-year fight with stage four prostate cancer. Edward was born June 9, 1936 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin the oldest of three boys to Leo and Mildred (Flynn) Esch. Ed was a farm boy who walked to grade school about 2 miles round trip and later graduated at Dodgeville High in the class of ’54. At high school Ed was in football, track, 4-H and FFA.
Channel 3000
Dallas R. Gardner
Dallas R. Gardner, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wisconsin. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign gives local family new vehicle, others Target shopping sprees
MADISON, Wis. — Two local organizations teamed up on Friday to make the holidays extra special for area families. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave roughly 40 families shopping sprees at Target as part of their Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign. One of the lucky families also received a...
mhscardinalchronicle.com
A Ranked Review of Local Coffee Shops
Lattes and mochas, freshly baked scones, quiet study corners and warm conversation: the amenities of a good coffee shop are endless. Luckily, the Middleton-Cross Plains area offers more than 20 coffee shops to choose from. But which one is the best? A recent survey of Middleton High School (MHS) students and their families revealed the top must-stop shops.
