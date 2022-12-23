ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Travel troubles persist at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is seeing major travel disruptions again Tuesday. According to Flightaware, there are 157 canceled flights as of 8:45 a.m. This comes after more than 200 flights were canceled Monday night and 178 were canceled on Christmas. Many of the cancellations at OIA are...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Taglish to close last location in Sanford before New Year

SANFORD, Fla. – Filipino-American restaurant Taglish will close its last location inside Sanford’s Henry’s Depot before the start of the New Year. The restaurant, which is owned by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes, announced its closure on Facebook Monday evening. “The last day for Taglish Sanford is (Dec....
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas, FL

ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas, Florida does not have snow. It does not have reindeer, you won’t find carolers in the streets or whimsical cottages. And the closest thing you’ll find to chestnuts roasting on an open fire are gator steaks roasting on a propane grill. So why...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fire crews extinguish home fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Orange County Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said a home along Grassmere Lane caught fire Monday evening, with crews reporting that flames were showing up from “the Charlie side” of the home. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida Foodie: ‘Food nerd’ behind Red Panda Noodle goes deep talking cuisine

ORLANDO, Fla. – Eliot Hillis has thought a lot about noodles. “(Noodles are) a vehicle for so many options,” the chef said. “In much the same way that a pizza can have like an infinite number of combinations of toppings, you can have a noodle that’s expressed upon a myriad of ingredients and, depending on the time of year, this could be a cold noodle, it could be a hot noodle, this could be spicy or creamy or any combination of all of those things.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Fight at Orange County gas station ends in stabbing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a fight ended in a stabbing at a gas station in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Citgo gas station at 719 N. Powers Drive around...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
click orlando

Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

