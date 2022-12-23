Read full article on original website
Travel troubles persist at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is seeing major travel disruptions again Tuesday. According to Flightaware, there are 157 canceled flights as of 8:45 a.m. This comes after more than 200 flights were canceled Monday night and 178 were canceled on Christmas. Many of the cancellations at OIA are...
Orlando International Airport sees hundreds of canceled, delayed flights after Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas is over, but the holiday travel rush at Orlando International Airport is not. According to FlightAware, more than 200 flights were cancelled by Monday night, and nearly 500 flights were delayed. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida | Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas...
Taglish to close last location in Sanford before New Year
SANFORD, Fla. – Filipino-American restaurant Taglish will close its last location inside Sanford’s Henry’s Depot before the start of the New Year. The restaurant, which is owned by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes, announced its closure on Facebook Monday evening. “The last day for Taglish Sanford is (Dec....
News 6 viewers share photos, videos from holiday freeze in Central Florida
Central Florida saw the coldest temperatures to hit the area in two years over the weekend. The temperatures dipped down into the 20s and 30s across the area. The chill brought with it some sights that are very uncommon in the Sunshine State, including icicles and even some sleet in parts of Brevard County.
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas, FL
ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas, Florida does not have snow. It does not have reindeer, you won’t find carolers in the streets or whimsical cottages. And the closest thing you’ll find to chestnuts roasting on an open fire are gator steaks roasting on a propane grill. So why...
Fire crews extinguish home fire in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Orange County Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said a home along Grassmere Lane caught fire Monday evening, with crews reporting that flames were showing up from “the Charlie side” of the home. [TRENDING:...
Florida Foodie: ‘Food nerd’ behind Red Panda Noodle goes deep talking cuisine
ORLANDO, Fla. – Eliot Hillis has thought a lot about noodles. “(Noodles are) a vehicle for so many options,” the chef said. “In much the same way that a pizza can have like an infinite number of combinations of toppings, you can have a noodle that’s expressed upon a myriad of ingredients and, depending on the time of year, this could be a cold noodle, it could be a hot noodle, this could be spicy or creamy or any combination of all of those things.”
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Fight at Orange County gas station ends in stabbing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a fight ended in a stabbing at a gas station in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Citgo gas station at 719 N. Powers Drive around...
Man in stolen big rig sparks hourslong standoff at Orlando VA hospital, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who stole a semitruck caused an hourslong standoff at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Orlando’s Lake Nona neighborhood. Multiple deputies surrounded the medical campus located at 13849 Veterans Way on Monday night. The sheriff’s office said it received a call around 6:25...
2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
80-year-old woman hit, killed crossing Leesburg road on Christmas, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. – An 80-year-old woman died on Christmas after she was hit by two vehicles while crossing a road in Leesburg, according to police. Investigators said Gladys Lopez was crossing the road at the intersection of Dixie and Euclid avenues around 7:44 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by two cars.
2 teens found shot to death in Palm Bay ‘Compound’ on Christmas, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police are investigating the deaths of two teens found in a part of the city known as the “Compound.”. Police confirm the two teens were found dead around 10:30 p.m. on Christmas. Police said they found one 16-year-old and 14-year-old, both dead from gunshot wounds.
Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire
DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
