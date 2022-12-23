7AM Tuesday- Good morning! We have another cold start to the day, with temperatures in the mid 20s through mid 30s. The 30’s are due to the clouds that moved in, which keep temperatures a bit warmer. With the clouds comes an increase in moisture. This is just enough to produce some snow flurries flying around. However, there is still so much dry air at the surface preventing the flurries from reaching the ground. The clouds with flurries are pushing south of Augusta now. Skies are clearing in the Northwest CSRA. By the late morning, our entire area will be sunny. It will overall be a pleasant winter day with calm winds and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO