WJBF.com
Clearing Skies Tuesday with a Warm Up
7AM Tuesday- Good morning! We have another cold start to the day, with temperatures in the mid 20s through mid 30s. The 30’s are due to the clouds that moved in, which keep temperatures a bit warmer. With the clouds comes an increase in moisture. This is just enough to produce some snow flurries flying around. However, there is still so much dry air at the surface preventing the flurries from reaching the ground. The clouds with flurries are pushing south of Augusta now. Skies are clearing in the Northwest CSRA. By the late morning, our entire area will be sunny. It will overall be a pleasant winter day with calm winds and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A quick moving area of low pressure is passing through the region tonight bringing clouds and potential for light flurries in the Northern CSRA. This isn’t guaranteed and regardless we are not expecting any impacts. Lows tonight will be frigid once again in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s dependent on cloud cover. Winds will be light and variable overnight.
WJBF.com
Mostly Sunny Monday
As of 9 AM Monday: We’re waking up to another morning of cold temperatures- in fact at 15 degrees in Augusta, we’re one of the coldest spots on the East Coast! Winds are calm to light and coming from the Southwest, which is a nice change from the harsh Arctic winds producing the subzero wind chills we experienced over the holiday weekend.
Water issues reported across the CSRA due to cold temperatures
Multiple areas across the CSRA are experiencing issues with water and busted pipes due to extreme cold temperatures that have impacted the area for more than a couple of days.
In frigid cold weather, people flock to Evans on Ice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – ‘Twas the night before Christmas and, all through the night… frigid cold temps couldn’t stop folks from hitting the ice. On Christmas Eve, we bundled up and headed out to Evans to see what everyone’s talking about. “We see people that come back every year and every year,” said Erin Schmidt, […]
wach.com
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
wgac.com
Gusty Winds Causing Downed Trees and Power Outages in CSRA
The weather outside is frightful today, literally. As we move into Christmas weekend, a massive winter storm is wreaking havoc on many parts of the country, including the CSRA. It was 52 degrees in Augusta at 5:30 am, then by 10 am the temperature had already dropped nearly 20 degrees. It’s expected to dip to around 25 degrees by this afternoon with wind gusts of over 40 miles per hour. The low tonight is expected to drop to 14 degrees and a wind chill advisory is in effect from 7 pm until 11 am Saturday. The advisory area includes all portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
Stay inside if you can during cold snap, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The CSRA and much of the rest of the country are under winter weather and wind chill alerts from a major “once in a generation” event. With the National Weather Service warning of life-threatening wind chills in some parts of the country, the best way to protect yourself is to stay inside.
WRDW-TV
CSRA counties asking residents to conserve water after freezing temperatures
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Counties around the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Edgefield County. The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority are currently dealing with record water demand due to customer leaks throughout the system during the present...
WRDW-TV
Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
WRDW-TV
How to protect your heating system during freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we brace for the cold, we spoke with the owner of All Weather Heating and Cooling about how you should maintain your heating and cooling system. As cold weather hits, local heating and cooling companies are gearing up to help you stay warm. Stay up...
wfxg.com
Power outages across the CSRA may affect holiday plans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Widespread outages across the two-state left many without power Friday, including more than 100 homes along Evans To Locks Rd. in Columbia County. There, crews were clearing a tree that had fallen onto a fence near the railroad tracks. In west Augusta, homes were also without...
WLTX.com
Water Tower Freezes in Gilbert as subfreezing temperatures continue
Overflow controls froze on this water tower in Gilbert which caused water tor spray and freeze surrounding the tower. No impacts are expected on water services.
Jefferson Energy reporting power outages due to high winds
UPDATE, 9:12 A.M. – Jefferson Energy is now reporting 26 outages, affecting more than 1120 members. Officials say they will be working through the day and night to restore all power. WJBF – Jefferson Energy is reporting several outages across 7 out of the 11 counties that they provide power to. According to Jefferson Energy, […]
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold temperatures and power outages
Emergency management agencies in the area and power companies are working to decrease the impact of this cold weather, and have tips for people to stay safe and warm over the weekend.
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
Columbia County opens warming centers amid Harlem power outage
Columbia County officials have opened warming centers at Patriots Park , Liberty Park and the Dearing Community Center after a widespread power outage in Harlem on Christmas Eve, one of the coldest days in recent years.
WRDW-TV
High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic and causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around...
