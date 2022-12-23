Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Android Headlines
A Google Calendar bug is creating random events from unrelated emails
Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendar apps available, and for good reason. It boasts a variety of useful features that make it easy to keep track of your schedule, including the ability to create event entries based on emails that come into your inbox. This can be especially useful for people who have a lot of appointments and need to keep track of them, but recently users have reported experiencing issues with this feature. A new Google Calendar bug is creating random, nonexistent all-day events based on the content of users’ Gmail messages.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
Shock WhatsApp update changes how texts work forever for millions of users
WHATSAPP is working on a new type of text for the app. Details of an upcoming change have been revealed – and it'll affect millions of users. WhatsApp usually trials new features in the beta version of the app. This means we often hear about changes to the Meta-owned...
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Just got a new Android phone? These are the first apps you need to download
Everything you need from the Google Play Store to get started with your new handset
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
CNET
From Musk-Twitter to FTX: What We Learned From Tech's Biggest Fails
We're in the final stretch of 2022. Congratulations, you made it through another rough year. We've traditionally reserved the end of the year as an opportunity to have a little fun while shining a light on the year's biggest failings in tech, with a roundup affectionately known as CNET's annual Tech Turkeys. In the past, the ribbing was good natured, pointing out silly products or a random faux pas at a conference (hello, Michael Bay!).
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
CNET
5 Google Home Settings You Should Change Right After Unboxing
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Did you get a new Google Home smart speaker as a gift this holiday season? If so, there are some settings you'll probably want to change as soon as you take it out of the box. Your Google Home speaker is only as useful as you make it, and certain settings can really make or break your experience.
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
CNET
Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
Comments / 0