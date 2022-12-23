ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded; suspect in custody

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07l4yl_0jsWYN2j00

Three people were killed and three people were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Paris.

The Associated Press reported that the suspect, identified as a 69-year-old man, was also wounded and arrested. The alleged shooter is being treated for his injuries.

Update 1:40 p.m. EST Dec. 23: One of the victims initially listed as wounded has died, bringing the death toll to three in Friday’s deadly shooting.

Original report: Two of the four people who were wounded were listed in critical condition, the AP reported. The two others are seriously injured, BBC News reported.

Police said the shooting targeted a Kurdish cultural center, but despite the location of the incident, the mayor of the 10th arrondissement — which is one of 17 defined areas of the city — said the “real motivation” is unclear.

BBC News reported that the alleged shooter is a French national who was investigated for two attempted killings.

The area was busy as people prepare for the holidays and a metro station, along with several restaurants, shops and the cultural center were all closed as police investigated, BBC News reported.

