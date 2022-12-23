ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak confirms UK could block Scotland’s gender recognition bill

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qtj4_0jsWYGre00
Rishi Sunak, visiting a homeless people’s shelter in London, said: ‘People have concerns about … the impact on women’s and children’s safety.’

Rishi Sunak has waded into the row over Scotland’s gender recognition bill, insisting it was “perfectly reasonable” to assess its potential impact on women.

The prime minister confirmed on Friday that the UK government is considering blocking the new law, which makes it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.

Westminster officials now have 28 days to decide whether to deploy the “nuclear option” of prohibiting the bill from going for royal assent, after Scotland on Thursday became the first part of the UK to introduce a self-identification system.

The UK’s Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, said he could invoke section 35 of the Scotland Act, which in effect gives him a veto on laws he believes have an impact on constitutionally reserved matters – a decision that could set the stage for a bitter constitutional clash.

While gender recognition is devolved to Holyrood, equalities legislation – which the new law will interact with – is reserved to Westminster.

Sunak, speaking on Friday during a visit to a homeless shelter in London, said: “Lots of people have got concerns about this new bill in Scotland, about the impact it will have on women’s and children’s safety.

“So I think it is completely reasonable for the UK government to have a look at it, understand what the consequences are for women and children’s safety in the rest of the UK, and then decide on what the appropriate course of action is.”

In a statement overnight the UK equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, reiterated her worries over what she said had been a bill passed despite significant opposition among sections of the SNP and some equalities groups. Badenoch said she shared their concerns “on this bill’s impact on the functioning of the Equality Act, which is designed to protect all UK citizens”.

Any move to block the bill by arguing that it conflicts with the Equality Act seems likely to end in a court battle, with Shona Robison, Scotland’s social justice secretary, saying the Scottish government would push back hard against this.

“The bill as passed is absolutely within legislative competence and, of course, was backed by an overwhelming majority with support from all parties,” she told BBC Radio Scotland. “I think any attempt by the UK government to undermine what is, after all, the democratic will of the Scottish parliament, will be vigorously contested by the Scottish government.”

The Scottish government is understood to be waiting for the dust to settle after multiple threats of intervention in the run-up to the bill. It believes ministers in Westminster would need to be highly confident of their legal position to activate section 35, which has never been used in the history of the Scottish parliament.

Helena Kennedy, the Scottish KC and Labour peer, told the BBC’s Today programme she believed it would be “absolute folly” to block the bill. “The idea that the Scottish parliament should be overridden by Westminster because the Conservative party don’t like this would really be very disruptive to the unity of the United Kingdom,” she said.

After the recent supreme court ruling that the Scottish parliament does not have the power to legally conduct a second independence referendum, the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has repeatedly described Sunak’s government as “democracy deniers”, a narrative likely to be boosted by a Westminster challenge to Holyrood law-making.

While any court fight would centre on the constitutional issues, the wider argument is infused with culture war differences, where trans rights have become a key battleground.

Badenoch is an enthusiastic participant in the culture war. Sunak has generally stayed clear, although in the summer Conservative party leadership contest he regularly pledged to protect “our women” from supposedly “woke” values.

The Scottish government hailed what it called “a historic day for equality” after the vote, in which MSPs strongly backed plans intended to make it easier and less intrusive for individuals to legally change their gender, and to extend the streamlined system for obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to 16- and 17-year-olds.

The 86-39 vote, which saw the biggest SNP backbench revolt in the party’s 15 years in power and was prefaced by demonstrations in the public gallery, followed three days of intense and at times emotional debate at Holyrood.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Critics mocked Sunak for asking a homeless man if he is in business. The critics are wrong

When Rishi Sunak asked Dean, a homeless man at a shelter, whether he was in business and wanted to get into the finance industry, many liberals were quick to ridicule him. Angela Rayner gleefully posted the video, calling it “excruciating”. The shadow levelling up secretary, Lisa Nandy, said: “How much more out of touch could this prime minister be?” Those of a more sympathetic disposition called the conversation “awkward”.
The Independent

Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania

More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
The Independent

‘Completely reasonable’ for government to consider blocking Scottish gender laws, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak has said it would be “completely reasonable” for the UK government to consider blocking Scotland’s controversial new self-identification gender reforms.Holyrood passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill on Thursday following an intense week of debate, making it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC).But within hours, UK ministers were hinting they may step in to block the reforms, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack going as far as saying he may invoke section 35 of the Scotland Act, which gives him an effective veto on laws he believes impact on reserved matters.Speaking during a...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Guardian

The Guardian

541K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy