GRANTSBURG, Wis. -- Girl dads like Eric McKinley get it--his daughter, Hope, is happiest around her horse, Wilson."It's kind of hard to explain--it's just something between us that's unbreakable and it's hard to put into words, like, you can only just feel it," said Hope McKinley.MORE: Wisconsin friends team up to save horse who fell through the iceHope was due home anyway for Christmas, but the trip back from veterinary school in Montana couldn't come soon enough after she got word that Wilson escaped from home, wandered six miles and fell through the ice of Big Wood Lake in Grantsburg,...

GRANTSBURG, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO