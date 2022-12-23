Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
northernnewsnow.com
Brick House Cafe burns down
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
Owner reunited with horse that fell through ice on Big Wood Lake in Wisconsin
GRANTSBURG, Wis. -- Girl dads like Eric McKinley get it--his daughter, Hope, is happiest around her horse, Wilson."It's kind of hard to explain--it's just something between us that's unbreakable and it's hard to put into words, like, you can only just feel it," said Hope McKinley.MORE: Wisconsin friends team up to save horse who fell through the iceHope was due home anyway for Christmas, but the trip back from veterinary school in Montana couldn't come soon enough after she got word that Wilson escaped from home, wandered six miles and fell through the ice of Big Wood Lake in Grantsburg,...
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
drydenwire.com
Criminal Charges Filed In Burnett County Against Contractor
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges have been filed against Micah Flodin, owner of Legacy Builders in Siren, WI, following an investigation by Law Enforcement into allegations against him from clients that had hired Flodin to work on building projects. When interviewed by Law Enforcement, Flodin stated that he underestimated the labor it would take to complete the jobs.
drydenwire.com
Female Driver Sentenced For Convictions Stemming From Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Lisa Olson for convictions stemming from a single-vehicle crash in Barron County that occurred in January 2021. Lisa was identified as the driver, she and two passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
drydenwire.com
'HAPPY NEW YEAR!' - This Week's Deals From Schmitz's Economart
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
FOX 21 Online
Dreamland Supper Club Open for Christmas Dinners
SOUTH RANGE, Wis. —Many places are closed this Christmas, but the kitchen was on at the Dreamland Supper Club today for families looking to be out of the house for dinner. The supper club in South Range was decked out with Christmas décor. Dreamland had 80 reservations today for this year’s Christmas dinner with the chef for the night giving a rundown of the meal.
