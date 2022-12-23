ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

iowapublicradio.org

Iowa Week: Who got us here?

Education in Iowa has been shaped throughout history by national movements, spending priorities and funding proposed by its governors. And while today criticism of the quality of education at Iowa's public schools runs high, school has become more accessible than ever. On this Iowa Week edition of Talk of Iowa,...
iowapublicradio.org

Tuesday, December 27th, 2022

Iowa legislative leaders say they have no plans to change the state law that says the Iowa caucuses have to go first in the nation – despite the national Democrats’ plans to put other states ahead of Iowa in 2024. Communities in central Iowa are wrapping up negotiations on creating a regional water authority. And leaving for work a little later in the morning could mean a safer drive on bad-weather mornings.
kmaland.com

Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes

(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
kscj.com

FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL

THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO. JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:. OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR...
littlevillagemag.com

The 10 most-read letters to the editor from 2022

In the nearly 75 letters to the editor published by Little Village over the past 12 months, readers from across the state took aim at the policies of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa leaders seeking reelection; endorsed their favorite candidates; bemoaned the behavior of some of their neighbors; advocated for gun reform, education and environmental justice; expressed grief and resolve after the overturning of Roe v. Wade; and imagined a better world.
Western Iowa Today

33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants

(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
drgnews.com

Iowa State University issues cover crop report

A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
cbs2iowa.com

December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
weareiowa.com

Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content

Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
DES MOINES, IA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
Sioux City Journal

Iowa fund that helps low-income veterans runs dry

DES MOINES — Low-income Iowa veterans lost an option for helping pay for expenses like health care, housing and transportation after a state trust fund to aid them was exhausted. It is the first time in at least a decade that money available from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund...
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 24

The blizzard has ended, but the extreme cold will continue for another day. The Blizzard Warning expired this morning at 6AM. A wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon today, but wind chill readings will ease into 15 below to 25 below zero range this afternoon, before falling back into the 20s to lower 30s below zero tonight. A new weather system will bring a chance of light snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Snowfall amounts will likely remain less than an inch. However, northwest winds increase Sunday night, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible. The gusty winds could result in patchy blowing and drifting snow. After a brief reprieve on Sunday, sub-zero wind chills will return Sunday night into Monday night.
FOX2Now

Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral

IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

