Spring Grove, MN

Large fire destroys building in Spring Grove, including apartments

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

Large fire shuts down Hwy. 44 in Spring Grove 00:45

SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- A large building fire shut down Highway 44 in Spring Grove overnight.

Utilities also shut down power for part of the town to give firefighters an easier time containing the flames in the cold.

Spring Grove is in the far southeastern corner of the state, near Wilmington and the Minnesota-Iowa border.

The flames raged for at least seven hours.

"The hardware store had, I think, six or seven apartments in it. So of course, all the people that live in those apartments are people that we all know and live with here in this community. So it's a tragedy for them losing everything," said neighbor Jen Gulbranson.

Members of the small community say they're coming together to find clothes and shelter for families displaced by the fire, so close to Christmas.

Minneapolis, MN
