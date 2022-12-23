ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Five-star Duke basketball recruiting target wins huge national honor

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZn5r_0jsWXr2y00

At this time last year, Cooper Flagg was a freshman in high school and well on his way to becoming the premier prep prospect in Maine. But it wasn't until this summer, after receiving a notably early Duke basketball offer in May, that the 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward made a giant splash nationally and earned a five-star rating.

And as of this week's announcement, Flagg, who turned 16 years old a few days ago and now sits No. 2 on the 247Sports 2025 Rankings while attending prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), is the youngest USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year since the award's inception in 1980.

As a mere 15-year-old on the USA Men's U17 National Team this summer at the FIBA Men's U17 World Cup in Spain, Cooper Flagg helped lead his squad to a 7-0 mark on their way to a gold medal.

His versatility and intensity on both ends of the floor, evident in his stat lines from that trip, are clearly off the charts.

Scroll to Continue

Flagg made headlines frequently while averaging 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game, despite being more than a year younger than most of the players he faced. Furthermore, he saved his best performance for the gold-sealing 79-67 win over Spain in July, tallying 10 points, 17 boards, eight steals, and four blocks.

Sure, Flagg hasn't named finalists in his recruitment and might be a year or more from choosing a college. That said, his admitted Duke basketball fandom as a kid and early offer from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer suggest the Blue Devils are likely to be contenders in the race until the finish line.

Duke's only other 2025 targets are the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, the sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball set to host high-flying North Carolina recruit

According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater on Monday evening, Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore will be in Durham on Jan. 11 for an unofficial Duke basketball visit. Presumably, he'll sit behind the bench when the Blue Devils host the Pittsburgh Panthers that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball goes all hands on deck for five-star

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior Dylan Harper was at Countdown to Craziness in October as part of his Duke basketball official visit. Then a few weeks ago, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star, the son of former five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, attended the Blue Devils' 74-62 win over Iowa at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 recruit

Duke basketball's three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray. According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray...
DURHAM, NC
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BlueDevilCountry

Powerful prep enters Duke basketball recruiting radar

There's no guarantee that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will need to add more names to his 2024 target list, which currently contains seven undecided recruits, to compile another top-notch class. But he and his staff have been showing interest lately in several high school juniors who don't yet hold an offer from the Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke football: Blue Devils punctuate surprising season

Wednesday's Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., was only the 15th Duke football postseason game in history. Under first-year head coach Mike Elko, the Blue Devils (9-4, 5-3 ACC) pulled off only their seventh bowl victory all time with a 30-13 win over the UCF Knights (9-5, 6-2 AAC).
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target

IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
497
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy