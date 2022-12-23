Elderly Dog Named Elf Finally Finds Forever Home in California Just in Time for Christmas

This year, an elderly dog festively named Elf is getting the very best Christmas present imaginable: a forever home .

Elderly Dog Overlooked

The almost 11-year-old pup has come a long way since last June, when he first arrived at the Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles from unknown origins. At that time, he was noticeably shy around people and was infected with ticks.

But a few weeks into his residence at the shelter, a new volunteer named Sabrina Maharaj befriended him.

“Every time I saw Elf go into a foster home I would get so happy, but then he’d be back in the shelter again,” Maharaj told People .

“It was obvious what a unique, funny, and super sweet soul he was,” she continued. “He never barked at the shelter, which is incredibly rare. Despite this, I was afraid he would continue to get overlooked by potential adopters because of his age.”

A Christmas Wish Come True

Maharaj was already a dog mom to an adopted Boxer named Finn, but in October, her fur baby died from cancer. It wasn’t long after that she realized she could open up her home – and her heart – to Elf next.

“We really wanted to help,” she said. “I couldn’t allow grief to stop my family from getting Elf home for the holidays.”

Now Elf is settling in at his new home, just in time for Christmas. Clearly, somebody made Santa’s “nice” list.

If you are contemplating adopting a pup (or even a cat) this holiday season, this just might be the push you need: Embrace Pet Insurance is paying for adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society locations in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Northwest Arkansas, Salt Lake City, and Kanab in Utah, through Dec. 31. Even better? All pets adoptable through Best Friends are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

It’s not too late to make 2022 the year you changed an animal’s life for the better!

