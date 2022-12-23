ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Largest Police Departments in the US

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFLBl_0jsWXKML00 Police departments are designed to serve and protect society. Despite calls to defund the police, they remain an essential part of most communities, fighting crime and keeping residents safe. On average, nationwide, there were about 2.4 police officers per 1,000 people. In some places of low crime, this may be enough, while in others, significantly more police are needed.

Despite the many documented occasions of police not following procedures and acting in problematic, even illegal, ways, police forces across the nation are attempting to change certain rooted practices. Police also continually evolve, adopting new technology and administering new laws. And despite defunding calls, police funding has increased in many U.S. cities, according to ABC News. (Here is how the size of each states police force changed in the last year .)

Police departments have grown substantially over the years to accommodate growing populations, but recently there have been shortages, especially since the pandemic. There have been considerable police resignations and retirements in the past two years. (These are the most dangerous states to be a police officer .)

Still, some police departments are far larger than others. To find the largest police departments in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed law enforcement employment data from the FBI's 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting Program . We ranked each department in terms of its total of officers and civilians employed. We excluded law enforcement agencies that extend beyond county lines such as State Troopers and Highway Patrol.

It is important to note that not all departments report this data to the FBI, and there are cities that are missing data. In cases of the 50 largest cities in the United States that did not report to the FBI, we reviewed city budgets and other documents to best identify comparable city department sizes. These include Philadelphia and Chicago. We did not add police per 1,000 people for these cities as we did not want to use non-matching population data.

Obviously, sizable metropolitan centers are going to have some of the larger police departments just because of the sheer number of local residents. As such, this list includes several major population centers on the Eastern Seaboard as well as others dispersed throughout the country.

Here is a look at the largest police departments in the United States:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZTAc_0jsWXKML00

24. Boston, Massachusetts
> Total police personnel (2021): 2,716
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 3.9
> Total officers (2021): 2,184
> Total civilians (2021): 532

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXATJ_0jsWXKML00

23. Suffolk County Police Department, New York
> Total police personnel (2021): 2,812
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 2.1
> Total officers (2021): 2,331
> Total civilians (2021): 481

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYmKQ_0jsWXKML00

22. Baltimore, Maryland
> Total police personnel (2021): 2,843
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 4.8
> Total officers (2021): 2,360
> Total civilians (2021): 483

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z97DA_0jsWXKML00

21. San Francisco, California
> Total police personnel (2021): 2,857
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 3.3
> Total officers (2021): 2,129
> Total civilians (2021): 728

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492AoO_0jsWXKML00

20. San Antonio, Texas
> Total police personnel (2021): 2,982
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 1.9
> Total officers (2021): 2,381
> Total civilians (2021): 601

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpDsM_0jsWXKML00

19. Detroit, Michigan
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,100
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 4.6
> Total officers (2021): 2,475
> Total civilians (2021): 625

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJO8q_0jsWXKML00

18. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Florida
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,112
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 3.4
> Total officers (2021): 1,813
> Total civilians (2021): 1,299

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTt08_0jsWXKML00

17. Maricopa, Arizona
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,147
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 7.5
> Total officers (2021): 628
> Total civilians (2021): 2,519

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Qe48_0jsWXKML00

16. San Bernardino, California
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,312
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 11.5
> Total officers (2021): 1,940
> Total civilians (2021): 1,372

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWd3z_0jsWXKML00

15. Hillsborough, Florida
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,329
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 3.2
> Total officers (2021): 1,265
> Total civilians (2021): 2,064

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMKR7_0jsWXKML00

14. Orange, California
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,611
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 35.4
> Total officers (2021): 1,874
> Total civilians (2021): 1,737

13. Palm Beach, Florida
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,639
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 5.6
> Total officers (2021): 1,655
> Total civilians (2021): 1,984

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okajy_0jsWXKML00

12. Dallas, Texas
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,761
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 2.8
> Total officers (2021): 3,118
> Total civilians (2021): 643

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODVfO_0jsWXKML00

11. Phoenix, Arizona
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,772
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 2.3
> Total officers (2021): 2,795
> Total civilians (2021): 977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRiW4_0jsWXKML00

10. Riverside, California
> Total police personnel (2021): 3,799
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 9.7
> Total officers (2021): 1,663
> Total civilians (2021): 2,136

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmvXV_0jsWXKML00

9. San Diego, California
> Total police personnel (2021): 4,129
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 8.5
> Total officers (2021): 2,463
> Total civilians (2021): 1,666

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPyy3_0jsWXKML00

8. Miami-Dade, Florida
> Total police personnel (2021): 4,154
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 3.6
> Total officers (2021): 3,020
> Total civilians (2021): 1,134

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n03Ay_0jsWXKML00

7. Washington, District of Columbia
> Total police personnel (2021): 4,179
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 6.2
> Total officers (2021): 3,575
> Total civilians (2021): 604

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e10N4_0jsWXKML00

6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada
> Total police personnel (2021): 5,760
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 3.4
> Total officers (2021): 3,994
> Total civilians (2021): 1,766

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XN5XH_0jsWXKML00

5. Houston, Texas
> Total police personnel (2021): 6,249
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 2.7
> Total officers (2021): 5,250
> Total civilians (2021): 999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaBfy_0jsWXKML00

4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> Total police personnel (2021): 7,300
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): N/A
> Total officers (2021): 6,500
> Total civilians (2021): 800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJP05_0jsWXKML00

3. Chicago, Illinois
> Total police personnel (2021): 14,058
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): N/A
> Total officers (2021): 13,108
> Total civilians (2021): 950

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYhbs_0jsWXKML00

2. Los Angeles, California
> Total police personnel (2021): 15,286
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 16.6
> Total officers (2021): 9,522
> Total civilians (2021): 5,764

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tre1X_0jsWXKML00

1. New York, New York
> Total police personnel (2021): 50,029
> Police personnel per 1,000 population (2021): 5.9
> Total officers (2021): 35,047
> Total civilians (2021): 14,982

