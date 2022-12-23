Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County announces swale and ditch maintenance schedule for 2023
The Flagler County Road and Bridge Department has announced its swale and ditch cleaning schedule through the month of July for western Flagler County. “We created the first six-month schedule about two years ago to ensure we were staying on top of complaint-driven maintenance, with the goal of transitioning to a proactive zone-by-zone approach to right-of-way drainage maintenance,” said Road and Bridge Manager Ryan Prevatt. “The schedule will be updated as needed and is weather permitting along with the availability of utility locates performed by USIC (US Infrastructure Company – Underground Utility Location and Damage Prevention).”
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
Marion County Fire Rescue battles back-to-back building fires on Christmas Day
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue spent part of their Christmas Day fighting back-to-back structure fires. The first call occurred at 9:47 a.m. in the 5400 block of SE 30th Court. A 911 caller said a mobile home on the property was fully involved. Fire crews arrived...
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
WESH
Motorcyclist killed in Marion County day after Christmas
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Marion County. It happened at County Road 484 and County Road 467 Monday afternoon. FHP says the motorcyclist crashed into a sedan as that driver was making a left turn. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence for barricaded suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening after deputies said a man in a stolen semi-tractor (with no trailer) parked at the hospital gate and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident...
ocala-news.com
Resident wants more noise, speed enforcement on Ocala/Marion County roads
In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”
Villages Daily Sun
Target, Home Depot and more coming to the area
The Villages and surrounding areas continue to be the place for big-box stores to open. More well-known, big businesses have announced they are opening locations in The Villages and Wildwood in recent months, with major stores like Target and Home Depot leading the way. Target is coming to Trailwinds Village in Wildwood, and a Home Depot also is expected to open in Wildwood soon. Earlier this year, it also was announced that a Hobby Lobby location is opening in Buffalo Ridge Plaza next year.
villages-news.com
Entertainment at town squares canceled through Christmas due to cold temperatures
Cold weather has forced the cancellation of entertainment at the town squares in The Villages through Christmas. The Villages Entertainment Department has announced the cancellation of nightly entertainment due to the cold weather which will bring a “hard freeze” to The Villages.
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
villages-news.com
Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks
An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
WCJB
Church of Hope in Ocala celebrated the holidays with a gathering at “The Diamond A” farm
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is just 2 days away and residents in Marion County celebrated the holiday down on the farm. The Church of Hope in Ocala along with family and friends brought lawn chairs and blankets and gathered at “The Diamond A” farm. They celebrated Christmas...
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
