Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) “The fires and storms of 2022 was one of the most costly years to the insurance industry, leading to the failure of several companies across the country. Unlike, ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,’ where property insurance is concerned, what happens anywhere across the country has the potential to impact the rates that we all pay for coverage,” observes Los Angeles-based insurance broker Karl Susman.

10 HOURS AGO