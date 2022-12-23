Read full article on original website
Related
Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.
Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
Revision raises US GDP to 3.2% and knocks stock markets down
The U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. gross domestic product was revised up and increased at an annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter of 2022, in contrast to a 0.6% drop in the second quarter, reflecting increases in exports and consumer spending. Economists still expect a mild recession in the second half of next year amid Federal Reserve…
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (THE CONVERSATION) – With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation.
Looking Back at Netflix as One of the Stocks of the Year
Netflix's subscriber growth slowed as it looks to ads for revenue growth. Cheddar News breaks down why the company is one of the stocks of the year.
Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2028 : Cravens Warren, Liberty Mutual, Willis Towers Watson
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. in the Oil and Gas Sector market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Niche Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : American Family Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Liberty Mutual
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Big changes coming in 2023 for business, homeowners insurance
Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) “The fires and storms of 2022 was one of the most costly years to the insurance industry, leading to the failure of several companies across the country. Unlike, ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,’ where property insurance is concerned, what happens anywhere across the country has the potential to impact the rates that we all pay for coverage,” observes Los Angeles-based insurance broker Karl Susman.
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
Nigeria Insurers Cede N128bn Oil & Gas Premium to Foreign Firms
As Nigerian insurance companies continue to struggle with low capacity in underwriting oil and gas risks, about N128.3 billion worth of premium from the sector was transferred to reinsurers and foreign insurance companies in the first nine months of this year. Vanguard findings from the. National Insurance Commission. , NAICOM,...
Hippo to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 2, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced the company’s fourth quarter financial results will be released after market close on. Thursday, March 2, 2023. . The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at.
An awful investing year comes to an end
News Enterprise (Elizabethtown, KY) A new year's worth of investing begins in one week. Anyone can make predictions, but long-term investors know it's not prophecy that leads to profits. A year ago,. Wall Street. consensus was for 2022 to be a pretty decent year of stock gains. The forecast was...
7 changes to retirement rules that come with the recently passed federal spending package
Congressional lawmakers rushed to pass before Christmas a large $1.7 trillion spending package that not only includes funding for national defense or health and education programs, but also carries new rules for retirement processes. Here are some of the changes, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee. The 401 is a retirement savings…
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why
One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
Economic scenarios 2023: which is the worst one?
It is critical to understand the U.S. economic outlook for 2023, these have deteriorated under the shadow of high inflation rates and rapid monetary tightening. Falling confidence among both consumers and businesses, as well as weakening consumption and investment, and geopolitically induced energy shocks, are likely to push the economy into recession in…
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
Federal Reserve's credibility tested
The Federal Reserve's greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to trust that Fed leaders will prioritize what's best for the nation over any personal gain — otherwise the central bank won't survive.
‘Why is everything so expensive?’ The year of inflation frustration.
"Inflation was the big issue in 2022, stretching household budgets to the point where many households were using up savings that had been accumulated the previous couple of years," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. The Federal Reserve tried to fight the cost increases by aggressively raising interest rates, a plan that will continue into…
Secure 2.0: How the new spending bill could affect your retirement
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed Friday has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement...
Chamber of Commerce Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0