WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on US 27 southbound in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 1800 US 27 southbound in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Telephone pole on fire reported at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Telephone pole on fire reported at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time. This...
WLWT 5
Fire crews respond to flooding at Hathaway's Diner inside Carew Tower
CINCINNATI — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of flooding at the Carew Tower in downtown Cincinnati. A WLWT viewer sent video of flooding inside Hathaway's Diner, a restaurant on the ground floor of the building along Fifth Street. Authorities at Carew Tower confirmed the flooding, saying...
WLWT 5
I-275 in Colerain Township reopened after a multiple injury crash
NORTHGATE, Ohio — UPDATE:. Westbound I-275 has reopened after a lengthy closing due to a crash with multiple injuries, Tuesday morning. WLWT is working to find more information on the injuries. All traffic in the area should be returning to normal. Police have closed a section of westbound I-275...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75N, debris in Roadway, near the Elmwood Place exit
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on I-75 northbound, with debris in Roadway, near the Elmwood Place exit. use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Liberty Street in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on Liberty Street in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Harrison Avenue and Althaus Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Harrison Avenue and Althaus Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Medical units respond to reported assault with injuries on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Medical units respond to reported assault with injuries on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
One person in hospital after Sunday morning fire in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out Sunday morning at a house in Price Hill. The fire happened at 7 a.m. Sunday on Glenway Avenue near Ridlen Avenue. Cincinnati fire crews responded quickly and were able to knock down the fire. This content...
