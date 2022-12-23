ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fire crews respond to flooding at Hathaway's Diner inside Carew Tower

CINCINNATI — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of flooding at the Carew Tower in downtown Cincinnati. A WLWT viewer sent video of flooding inside Hathaway's Diner, a restaurant on the ground floor of the building along Fifth Street. Authorities at Carew Tower confirmed the flooding, saying...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Liberty Street in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on Liberty Street in East Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash﻿

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

One person in hospital after Sunday morning fire in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out Sunday morning at a house in Price Hill. The fire happened at 7 a.m. Sunday on Glenway Avenue near Ridlen Avenue. Cincinnati fire crews responded quickly and were able to knock down the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH

