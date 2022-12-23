ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

ODOT crews continue to attempt to clear roads

BOWLING GREEN – Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are continuing to plow roads to keep highways and interstates passable. Due to high winds and cold temperatures, treating roadways is not currently possible and interstates and highways remain snow covered. As of Friday night, there are 190 ODOT...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

'Stay home': Ohio officials urge caution, preparation as winter storm nears

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging residents to stay home as a dangerous winter storm making its way toward the area. DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones to talk preparations ahead of the storm.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022

A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

