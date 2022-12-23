Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
ODOT offers advice to drivers on navigating icy roads
As the winter weather continues across the Valley, the Ohio Department of Transportation has some advice for drivers.
‘Pack your patience’: ODOT urges caution on the roads as bitter cold holiday weekend continues
Bitterly cold temps have arrived in Northeast Ohio just in time for the holidays.
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes reported on I-70, I-75 as freezing temps continue
MIAMI VALLEY — While road conditions are improving, frigid temperatures continue and icy roads continue to cause problems across the Miami Valley Sunday. Emergency crews and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. “Our crews have driven about 292,000 miles across...
huroninsider.com
ODOT crews continue to attempt to clear roads
BOWLING GREEN – Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are continuing to plow roads to keep highways and interstates passable. Due to high winds and cold temperatures, treating roadways is not currently possible and interstates and highways remain snow covered. As of Friday night, there are 190 ODOT...
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
Ohio Turnpike travel restrictions for winter storm
As far as the restrictions on the turnpikes, they began in Pennsylvania at 4 a.m. and in Ohio at 6 a.m. Friday morning.
NE Ohioans doing ‘the best we can’ amid outages
As a powerful winter storm pounded Northeast Ohio with snow and high winds, only the heartiest of souls ventured outside to clear their driveways and sidewalks. Others simply hoped for the power to come back on.
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
WLWT 5
'Stay home': Ohio officials urge caution, preparation as winter storm nears
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging residents to stay home as a dangerous winter storm making its way toward the area. DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones to talk preparations ahead of the storm.
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022
A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
NBC4 Columbus
Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
List: 20 most destructive winter storms of the 21st century, including some in Ohio
Here's a list of 20 of the most destructive winter storms in the 21st century, including some in Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
Photos: Lake Erie water levels hit all-time low during storm
Lake Erie water levels broke records Friday, after ridiculously low temperatures and high winds pummeled much of Ohio.
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
