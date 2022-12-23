Read full article on original website
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (THE CONVERSATION) – With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation.
See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why
One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
Economic scenarios 2023: which is the worst one?
It is critical to understand the U.S. economic outlook for 2023, these have deteriorated under the shadow of high inflation rates and rapid monetary tightening. Falling confidence among both consumers and businesses, as well as weakening consumption and investment, and geopolitically induced energy shocks, are likely to push the economy into recession in…
Revision raises US GDP to 3.2% and knocks stock markets down
The U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. gross domestic product was revised up and increased at an annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter of 2022, in contrast to a 0.6% drop in the second quarter, reflecting increases in exports and consumer spending. Economists still expect a mild recession in the second half of next year amid Federal Reserve…
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
2023 could very well test the nerves of investors and advisers alike
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Over the past few weeks Wall Street forecasters have begun issuing their projections for next year, and since forecasters have their good years and bad years, I tend to look at the aggregate. This year, the "Street" expected a tough start to the year with a recession, causing market indexes to fall, possibly below what we saw throughout the year.
An awful investing year comes to an end
News Enterprise (Elizabethtown, KY) A new year's worth of investing begins in one week. Anyone can make predictions, but long-term investors know it's not prophecy that leads to profits. A year ago,. Wall Street. consensus was for 2022 to be a pretty decent year of stock gains. The forecast was...
Federal Reserve's credibility tested
The Federal Reserve's greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to trust that Fed leaders will prioritize what's best for the nation over any personal gain — otherwise the central bank won't survive.
Passing assets through a trust, what to know
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) As the year winds down, your thoughts might drift to the future. And, as part of that future, you may be thinking of where your financial assets will end up. You've worked hard to accumulate them, and you'll certainly need some of them to support your retirement, but what about the rest? What's the best way to pass them on to your loved ones?
Secure 2.0: How the new spending bill could affect your retirement
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed Friday has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement...
7 changes to retirement rules that come with the recently passed federal spending package
Congressional lawmakers rushed to pass before Christmas a large $1.7 trillion spending package that not only includes funding for national defense or health and education programs, but also carries new rules for retirement processes. Here are some of the changes, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee. The 401 is a retirement savings…
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
Finance professors offer New Year’s resolution advice for clients
News-Item, The (Shamokin, PA) One in three Americans are planning to make finance-related New Year's resolutions for 2023, according to a new WalletHub survey. For those who resolve to do better managing their money in 2023,. Bucknell University Freeman College of Management. professors. and. Curtis Nicholls. , both accounting who...
Social Security supports rural communities
JG-TC (Mattoon-Charleston, IL) Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Millions count on us — retirees who worked hard their whole lives, people no longer able to work due to disability, dependents, and survivors. As a member of the Rural Partners Network, we want to continue reaching out to rural communities.
U.S. home sales plunged 35% in November
U.S. home sales fell 35.1% in November, the biggest drop in the records of Redfin Corporation, a firm that analyzes real estate brokerage in the U.S. country. Housing investment plummeted on record mortgage rate hikes stemming from the Federal Reserve Bank's decision to raise its own benchmark rate seven times this year. U.S. used home sales declined for the 10th…
Jacobo Bazbaz: In 2023 the insurance sector needs four elements
The leading executive in the insurance sector in Latin America , Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. , shows us his vision for 2023 for the insurance sector. The best thing to do in 2023 is to have a policy of prevention and structure budgets accordingly." -- Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. MIAMI, FLORIDA. ,
Retire boom makes advice for golden years a top 2022 theme for advisors
With a record 700,000 boomers hitting retirement age in 2022 and another huge segment approaching the milestone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that advice on retirement investment strategies dominated topics around financial advisors. The risks, rewards, and complexities of new retirement investment products, along with deep concerns about...
Keeping up with an aging population led to most-read health articles of 2022
As the insurance industry continues to keep up with the concerns of an aging population, news about long-term care and Medicare are the health-related issues that most interested InsuranceNewsNet’s readers in 2022. A look at INN’s most-read health articles in the past year showed long-term care and Medicare featured...
