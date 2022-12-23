Read full article on original website
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (THE CONVERSATION) – With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation.
‘Why is everything so expensive?’ The year of inflation frustration.
"Inflation was the big issue in 2022, stretching household budgets to the point where many households were using up savings that had been accumulated the previous couple of years," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. The Federal Reserve tried to fight the cost increases by aggressively raising interest rates, a plan that will continue into…
Revision raises US GDP to 3.2% and knocks stock markets down
The U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. gross domestic product was revised up and increased at an annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter of 2022, in contrast to a 0.6% drop in the second quarter, reflecting increases in exports and consumer spending. Economists still expect a mild recession in the second half of next year amid Federal Reserve…
Jacobo Bazbaz: In 2023 the insurance sector needs four elements
The leading executive in the insurance sector in Latin America , Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. , shows us his vision for 2023 for the insurance sector. The best thing to do in 2023 is to have a policy of prevention and structure budgets accordingly." -- Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. MIAMI, FLORIDA. ,
2023 could very well test the nerves of investors and advisers alike
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Over the past few weeks Wall Street forecasters have begun issuing their projections for next year, and since forecasters have their good years and bad years, I tend to look at the aggregate. This year, the "Street" expected a tough start to the year with a recession, causing market indexes to fall, possibly below what we saw throughout the year.
Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.
Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
Nigeria Insurers Cede N128bn Oil & Gas Premium to Foreign Firms
As Nigerian insurance companies continue to struggle with low capacity in underwriting oil and gas risks, about N128.3 billion worth of premium from the sector was transferred to reinsurers and foreign insurance companies in the first nine months of this year. Vanguard findings from the. National Insurance Commission. , NAICOM,...
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Big changes coming in 2023 for business, homeowners insurance
Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) “The fires and storms of 2022 was one of the most costly years to the insurance industry, leading to the failure of several companies across the country. Unlike, ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,’ where property insurance is concerned, what happens anywhere across the country has the potential to impact the rates that we all pay for coverage,” observes Los Angeles-based insurance broker Karl Susman.
Bipartisan Policy Center: 'Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 23 (TNSrep) -- The Bipartisan Policy Center issued the following report on. entitled "Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance." 13 ... Section I: Increase Transparency in the Health Care System. 20 ... Section II: Empower Employers with Payment and Pricing Tools. 29 ... Section III: Address Market Power...
The Allstate Corporation Announces A Net Zero Emissions Commitment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Dec. 24 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurers, today announced it has committed to achieve net zero emissions for direct, indirect and value-chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It will also set a target year for achieving a net zero investment portfolio by the end of 2025. These actions are essential to managing climate risk and fulfilling Allstate's purpose of protecting customers and generating attractive returns for shareholders.
InsuranceNewsNet
Finance professors offer New Year’s resolution advice for clients
News-Item, The (Shamokin, PA) One in three Americans are planning to make finance-related New Year's resolutions for 2023, according to a new WalletHub survey. For those who resolve to do better managing their money in 2023,. Bucknell University Freeman College of Management. professors. and. Curtis Nicholls. , both accounting who...
U.S. home sales plunged 35% in November
U.S. home sales fell 35.1% in November, the biggest drop in the records of Redfin Corporation, a firm that analyzes real estate brokerage in the U.S. country. Housing investment plummeted on record mortgage rate hikes stemming from the Federal Reserve Bank's decision to raise its own benchmark rate seven times this year. U.S. used home sales declined for the 10th…
James ends harmful labor practices at top title insurance company
Caribbean Life (Brooklyn, NY) New York Attorney General announced on Thursday a settlement with one of the largest title insurance underwriters,. (Stewart), ending harmful no-poach agreements between Stewart and its competitors and requiring Stewart to pay. $2.5 million. for its wrongdoing. The Office of the Attorney General. (OAG) discovered that...
Retire boom makes advice for golden years a top 2022 theme for advisors
With a record 700,000 boomers hitting retirement age in 2022 and another huge segment approaching the milestone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that advice on retirement investment strategies dominated topics around financial advisors. The risks, rewards, and complexities of new retirement investment products, along with deep concerns about...
