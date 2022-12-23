ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Christmas Greetings, Vikings Fans

The evil overlords folks who help keep Vikings Territory and PurplePTSD running felt that it was best to send along our holiday well wishes. We’re aware of the reality that there are other sites out there with Vikings content but that you often choose to roll with us. That...
Week 16 NFL Picks: The Christmas Day Picks

We’ve already seen the majority of the Week 16 slate take place on Christmas Eve, including another one-possession win for the Minnesota Vikings. For that Christmas Eve Saturday, we had a separate group of picks that were published earlier in the week. If you feel the urge, the link is there to take a look at them. Now, though, we have the three Christmas Day picks to discuss. Before we get into them, here’s how the early-week games ended up:
Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1, Vikings Stand Pat

For Christmas this year, Santa brought multiple days of NFL football, and while the actual Christmas Day slate wasn’t all that exciting, Christmas Eve Saturday brought more close finishes. We now have some major shakeups in the standings, and here are the updated Week 17 NFL power rankings as we head past Christmas and into New Year’s.
Vikings Defense Reverted to Old Ways in Week 16

Against the New York Giants the Minnesota Vikings defense found themselves in a similar situation. While they did make a historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts, a notable development was the ability to hold their opposition under 400 total yards. That didn’t hold for consecutive weeks as the Giants racked up 445 Saturday.
On Brand Vikings Win Christmas Eve Nailbiter

Well, at least it was an on brand Vikings performance. It wasn’t always easy out there, but Minnesota emerged victorious by a score of 27-24. Doing so guarantees they’ll continue to reside in the NFC’s #2 seed for at least another week. Kevin O’Connell’s squad was able...
The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications

The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

