FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
The Vikings Have 24 Hours to Make Critical Decision on Rookie RB
In Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings rookie RB broke his thumb, and the injury landed him on IR. He spent nearly two months on injured reserve, but prior to Week 14, he was designated to return to practice alongside CB Cam Dantzler. Now, the Vikings have 24 hours to make a critical decision on their rookie RB.
Christmas Greetings, Vikings Fans
The evil overlords folks who help keep Vikings Territory and PurplePTSD running felt that it was best to send along our holiday well wishes. We’re aware of the reality that there are other sites out there with Vikings content but that you often choose to roll with us. That...
Week 16 NFL Picks: The Christmas Day Picks
We’ve already seen the majority of the Week 16 slate take place on Christmas Eve, including another one-possession win for the Minnesota Vikings. For that Christmas Eve Saturday, we had a separate group of picks that were published earlier in the week. If you feel the urge, the link is there to take a look at them. Now, though, we have the three Christmas Day picks to discuss. Before we get into them, here’s how the early-week games ended up:
Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1, Vikings Stand Pat
For Christmas this year, Santa brought multiple days of NFL football, and while the actual Christmas Day slate wasn’t all that exciting, Christmas Eve Saturday brought more close finishes. We now have some major shakeups in the standings, and here are the updated Week 17 NFL power rankings as we head past Christmas and into New Year’s.
The Purple Prophecy is Coming to Fruition for The Promising #33
Not too long ago, there was a purple prophecy about a certain Vikings defender. The team’s defense had been underperforming (a reality that continues to manifest itself in all kinds of frustrating ways). Kevin O’Connell addressed the media, speaking about something he’d like to see: more playing time for rookie LB Brian Asamoah.
Vikings Defense Reverted to Old Ways in Week 16
Against the New York Giants the Minnesota Vikings defense found themselves in a similar situation. While they did make a historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts, a notable development was the ability to hold their opposition under 400 total yards. That didn’t hold for consecutive weeks as the Giants racked up 445 Saturday.
The Vikings Will Be Down a Defensive Lineman for Their Final 2 Games
The Minnesota Vikings defense is no stranger to going into games shorthanded, and they may have to do so for the final stretch of the regular season. The Vikings will be down a defensive lineman for their final two games after James Lynch suffered a shoulder injury last weekend. Lynch,...
On Brand Vikings Win Christmas Eve Nailbiter
Well, at least it was an on brand Vikings performance. It wasn’t always easy out there, but Minnesota emerged victorious by a score of 27-24. Doing so guarantees they’ll continue to reside in the NFC’s #2 seed for at least another week. Kevin O’Connell’s squad was able...
The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications
The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
GB CB1 Proclaims “Pack is Back” as Vikings Game Looms
Going into the Week 17 game, Packers players are probably feeling reasonably positive. After all, they’ve won 3-straight games, so they now have a legitimate shot at sneaking into the playoffs. In fact, the GB CB1 – Jaire Alexander – expressed confidence in his squad following their win over the Dolphins.
NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Win Another Nailbiter, Pesky Packers
Week 16 brought some great Christmas weekend football, and all four NFC North teams got involved in the action. Today, we break down everything that happened across the division, including the franchise record that helped the Vikings win another nailbiter, and the fact that the Packers keep creeping closer to that No. 7 seed.
