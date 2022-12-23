Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (THE CONVERSATION) – With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation.
Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.
Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
Economic scenarios 2023: which is the worst one?
It is critical to understand the U.S. economic outlook for 2023, these have deteriorated under the shadow of high inflation rates and rapid monetary tightening. Falling confidence among both consumers and businesses, as well as weakening consumption and investment, and geopolitically induced energy shocks, are likely to push the economy into recession in…
U.S. home sales plunged 35% in November
U.S. home sales fell 35.1% in November, the biggest drop in the records of Redfin Corporation, a firm that analyzes real estate brokerage in the U.S. country. Housing investment plummeted on record mortgage rate hikes stemming from the Federal Reserve Bank's decision to raise its own benchmark rate seven times this year. U.S. used home sales declined for the 10th…
‘Why is everything so expensive?’ The year of inflation frustration.
"Inflation was the big issue in 2022, stretching household budgets to the point where many households were using up savings that had been accumulated the previous couple of years," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. The Federal Reserve tried to fight the cost increases by aggressively raising interest rates, a plan that will continue into…
Property Insurance in the Oil and Gas Sector Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2028 : Cravens Warren, Liberty Mutual, Willis Towers Watson
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. in the Oil and Gas Sector market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Niche Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : American Family Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Liberty Mutual
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Nigeria Insurers Cede N128bn Oil & Gas Premium to Foreign Firms
As Nigerian insurance companies continue to struggle with low capacity in underwriting oil and gas risks, about N128.3 billion worth of premium from the sector was transferred to reinsurers and foreign insurance companies in the first nine months of this year. Vanguard findings from the. National Insurance Commission. , NAICOM,...
See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why
One thing explained stocks' struggles: After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March to combat inflation and never stopped. Aftershocks from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine rattled global markets for food, fuel and fertilizer, putting further upward pressure on prices. Markets had their biggest drop in over a year on…
An awful investing year comes to an end
News Enterprise (Elizabethtown, KY) A new year's worth of investing begins in one week. Anyone can make predictions, but long-term investors know it's not prophecy that leads to profits. A year ago,. Wall Street. consensus was for 2022 to be a pretty decent year of stock gains. The forecast was...
Passing assets through a trust, what to know
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) As the year winds down, your thoughts might drift to the future. And, as part of that future, you may be thinking of where your financial assets will end up. You've worked hard to accumulate them, and you'll certainly need some of them to support your retirement, but what about the rest? What's the best way to pass them on to your loved ones?
7 changes to retirement rules that come with the recently passed federal spending package
Congressional lawmakers rushed to pass before Christmas a large $1.7 trillion spending package that not only includes funding for national defense or health and education programs, but also carries new rules for retirement processes. Here are some of the changes, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee. The 401 is a retirement savings…
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
Jacobo Bazbaz: In 2023 the insurance sector needs four elements
The leading executive in the insurance sector in Latin America , Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. , shows us his vision for 2023 for the insurance sector. The best thing to do in 2023 is to have a policy of prevention and structure budgets accordingly." -- Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. MIAMI, FLORIDA. ,
Bipartisan Policy Center: 'Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 23 (TNSrep) -- The Bipartisan Policy Center issued the following report on. entitled "Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance." 13 ... Section I: Increase Transparency in the Health Care System. 20 ... Section II: Empower Employers with Payment and Pricing Tools. 29 ... Section III: Address Market Power...
Chamber of Commerce Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Retire boom makes advice for golden years a top 2022 theme for advisors
With a record 700,000 boomers hitting retirement age in 2022 and another huge segment approaching the milestone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that advice on retirement investment strategies dominated topics around financial advisors. The risks, rewards, and complexities of new retirement investment products, along with deep concerns about...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0