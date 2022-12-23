Read full article on original website
Rurh Galindo
4d ago
That's nothing new Dr's been doing this Just so happened these Dr's got caught or someone told on them
'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
myfoxzone.com
Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14. He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted...
KSAT 12
‘Punch my chick’: SAPD officer fired over bogus note to avoid work, texts about violence against women
San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel A. Montalvo was suspended from his position indefinitely without pay after violating several department rules and special orders, according to SAPD suspension documents released Friday. Montalvo is accused of requesting a fake military duty letter to get out of SAPD work duties on Dec....
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
KWTX
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
CLEAR Alert for 24 year old from San Antonio discontinued
A CLEAR Alert that was issued over the weekend for a 24 year old from San Antonio has been discontinued.
KSAT 12
SCAM ALERT: SAPD warns of scam callers posing as officers, demanding money from residents
SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are posing as San Antonio police officers and are demanding money from residents over the phone, according to SAPD. The police department issued a warning about the scam calls on social media Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear how many reports of these calls the department has received so far.
SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
KTSA
Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
San Antonio PD releases footage of missing child Lina Khil at playground
Exactly one year after her disappearance, San Antonio police on Tuesday released new footage showing Lina Khila at the playground where she was last seen.
15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows
That total of 22 arrests was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.
KSAT 12
2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
KSAT 12
BCSO more than doubles SAPD in law enforcement officer arrests in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were arrested in 2022 more than twice as often as their counterparts with the San Antonio Police Department, records compiled by KSAT Investigates show. Fifteen deputies, ranging from newly hired temporary jailers to longtime veterans of the agency, ended up on...
KENS 5
Thieves steal booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
Security footage shows two women stealing from the Ringer Pub. The owner is glad they went for the cheap stuff, but says stealing from the staff was a Grinch move.
