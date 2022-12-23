Read full article on original website
Arkansas plan of insurance for poor more agreeable than Medicaid expansion for key lawmaker
State Senate Medicaid Committee Chair Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, is not the first politician to look to Arkansas as an example of how to provide health care coverage to more Mississippians. “No, I don’t believe in it,” Blackwell said of Medicaid expansion after a recent legislative hearing on the financial crisis facing Mississippi hospitals and their possible closure….
Opinion: Montana Legislature must boost Medicaid reimbursement rates
Bozeman Daily Chronicle, The (MT) As Montanans, we care for each other. Across the rural-urban divide, generational divide, and Brawl of the Wild divide. Of all our constituents across Montana, the most deserving are our elderly neighbors who are on Medicaid benefits. They have served Montana well, and at this final stage in their lives seek the promise of compassionate, medically appropriate care.
Florida Dems: No immediate help in property insurance 'fix'
MIAMI, Fla.- The Florida Legislature has approved, and Gov. Republicans said the legislation will resolve the crisis. Democrats said it provides scant relief especially for minority homeowners; that the bill simply protects companies from lawsuits, including giving homeowners even less time to file their claims. This article is available to...
Seven health insurance stats that may surprise you..
Many people find health insurance confusing, expensive and out of their reach. For those reasons, and others, they may not have any kind of health insurance to help keep them and their families healthy and protected from expensive medical bills. Here are seven easy stats to help simplify health insurance...
How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work
ATLANTA – After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1, 2023 , launch date of. Medicaid work requirements program is underway. The new plan – officially called Pathways to Coverage – will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many will also have to pay a monthly premium.
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides. And with hundreds of thousands of Baby Boomers expected to hit retirement age in 2030, at which point more and more will start needing the same intensive care,. Indiana. doesn't have the infrastructure to handle it. In 2019,. Indiana.
More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends
Griffin Daily News, The (GA) Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue...
Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP
Roughly half of the 1.4 million Missourians enrolled in Medicaid are children (Getty Images).Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package expected to be approved by Congress this week. In a move advocates have long pushed for…
Maine hospitals see lower readmission penalties after regulators relax certain metrics during the pandemic
Dec. 26—Maine hospitals on average will see some of the lowest penalties for patient readmissions in a decade after federal regulators reduced the review period to acknowledge the challenges healthcare systems still face from the pandemic. Fines for readmissions and hospital-acquired conditions, two areas where hospitals can lose funding...
Health insurance allows you to live in the moment
Post Register (Idaho Falls, ID) Almost 700,000 Idahoans get health insurance through their employer; their employer covers most of the monthly premium cost for them. However, many businesses are not financially able to extend that benefit to the employees’ families. With the high cost of health insurance, that leaves the families without health insurance and access to health care.
U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative today voted with a bipartisan majority of the. to pass an end-of-year government funding bill, which includes her Growing Climate Solutions Act, Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act, Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, and Computers for Veterans and Students Act. Additionally, the package includes funding Spanberger secured for 15 community projects across all 10 counties of.
Large Louisiana companies band together, launch coalition to address health insurance costs
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Some of south Louisiana's largest private companies, which together provide health-insurance coverage to some 38,000 employees and family members, are forming a new coalition aimed at controlling the cost of health care without reducing its quality. The Employer Coalition of Louisiana. , as the group...
Rural Pennsylvanians stranded by health care giants
Insurer UPMC and its new pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts are squeezing local independent pharmacies, with residents caught in the crossfire. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Feds give approval to low-income health insurance plan
CT News Junkie (CT) The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut. residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
Texas couple ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million for defrauding elderly Yakutat woman
Dec. 27—A former Alaska school superintendent recently elected as treasurer of her home county in. has been ordered to pay what officials here say is the largest judgment awarded in an. Alaska. elder abuse case. A. Juneau Superior Court. judge in mid-November directed. and her husband. to pay nearly.
James ends harmful labor practices at top title insurance company
Caribbean Life (Brooklyn, NY) New York Attorney General announced on Thursday a settlement with one of the largest title insurance underwriters,. (Stewart), ending harmful no-poach agreements between Stewart and its competitors and requiring Stewart to pay. $2.5 million. for its wrongdoing. The Office of the Attorney General. (OAG) discovered that...
Hurricane Ian insured losses near $12.6B
With the total continuing to climb, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have neared $12.6 billion, according to newly posted data on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data showed an estimated $12,576,696,298 in insured losses as of Wednesday, up from $10,271,655,453 a month earlier. The new data...
MAPFRE Insurance Named a 2022 WWCMA WorkWell Massachusetts Awards Winner for Exemplary Worksite Health Promotion
Award recognizes successful corporate health improvement and wellness program. is proud to have been named a 2022 WorkWell Massachusetts Awards program Award Winner in the large group category for exemplary worksite health promotion. The awards, powered by Healthiest Employers, recognizes MAPFRE’s achievements in providing best-in-class programs and supporting employees through a culture of well-being.
Severe winter weather damage tips
COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Insurance director provided insurance coverage and claim-filing information to help Ohioans who experience property damage from Winter Storm Elliott. Insurance Coverage Basics. Most standard property insurance generally covers structure and contents damage from wind, hail, ice, water, heavy snow, and burst water pipes. Roof,...
Mass. State Lottery: Here's who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in. was on his way to his men's league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn't have to in the morning, the lottery said.
