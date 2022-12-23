The Times podcast: Dr. Fauci's tips for the tripledemic

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the most prominent public health officials in history due to his work during the HIV/AIDS crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He's about to step down from his long-held roles as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor. But before he goes, we wanted to get some last bits of advice about how to stay safe this holiday season and beyond.

Today, he joins us to reflect on the lessons learned during his career, the future of public health, and high school memories of basketball and Catholic saints.

Plus, stick around after the interview for a moving tribute to P-22. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

More reading:

Fauci’s warning to America: ‘We’re living in a progressively anti-science era and that’s a very dangerous thing’

Review: ‘Fauci’ illuminates even as it flatters ‘America’s doctor’

Fauci: ‘There’s no way’ the coronavirus was made with U.S. research funds. Here’s why

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

