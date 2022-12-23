Read full article on original website
wish989.com
ISP Investigating Fatal Christmas Day Stabbing in Christopher
CHRISTOPHER – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in Christopher at the request of the Christopher Police Department. The incident happened on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Christopher.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary
Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
KOMU
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
wish989.com
Friday Fire Destroys Rural Dix Home
DIX – A wood stove or possibly kerosene heaters are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a rural Dix home. As Jefferson Fire firefighters arrived at the home on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix, they found the structure fully involved in flames and starting to collapse.
KYTV
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
southernillinoisnow.com
Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly
Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy using the spotlight on his...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
WAND TV
I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
