Woodlawn, IL

wish989.com

ISP Investigating Fatal Christmas Day Stabbing in Christopher

CHRISTOPHER – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in Christopher at the request of the Christopher Police Department. The incident happened on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary

Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
kbsi23.com

Illinois State Police investigating fatal stabbing

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a residence in Christopher, Ill., at the request of the Christopher Police Department (CPD), according to a news release. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m....
CHRISTOPHER, IL
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Christopher, Illinois. According to Illinois State Police, 37-year-old Jeffery Brown, of Christopher, was found with a stab wound inside of a home on the 200 block of West 15th Street. Brown was rushed to a local hospital where he died...
CHRISTOPHER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022

A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
wish989.com

Friday Fire Destroys Rural Dix Home

DIX – A wood stove or possibly kerosene heaters are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a rural Dix home. As Jefferson Fire firefighters arrived at the home on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix, they found the structure fully involved in flames and starting to collapse.
DIX, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly

Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy using the spotlight on his...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer

Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court

A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
CENTRALIA, IL
WAND TV

I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
ILLINOIS STATE

