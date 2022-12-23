ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

WCVB

House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

2 firefighters hurt, 9 people displaced after blaze breaks out in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured and nine people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in Malden late Monday night. The firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have originated in the second floor of the building on John Street.
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters knock down flames at a home in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred. Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battling blaze in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Malden late Monday night. The fire was reported on John Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c)...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sharon on Monday. Emergency crews could be seen conducting an investigation on North Main Street and Mayberry Drive. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
SHARON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
whdh.com

Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
WAYLAND, MA
NECN

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
DOUGLAS, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews rescue skater who fell through ice on Winchester pond

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchester firefighters rescued a man who fell through the ice while skating with his daughter on Winter Pond on Monday, officials said. The man was submerged in the water when fire crews reached him by sled and was able to stay above the water by holding onto the ice around him.
WINCHESTER, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Fire rips through home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Coffin Avenue in Haverhill on Monday morning. The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home. Firefighters not only battled the flames, but also freezing temperatures. The fire chief said...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
LINCOLN, MA
nbcboston.com

Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable

A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
WAYLAND, MA

