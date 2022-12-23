Read full article on original website
KTUL
Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
Newborn dies after family dog bites it in head, Arkansas authorities say
A four-day-old baby was killed in Arkansas last week after being bitten by a family dog, authorities said. The baby was killed in Cave Springs, Arkansas, after a 3-year-old Siberian husky bit the baby in the head. Authorities said the baby was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where it later...
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
koamnewsnow.com
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
koamnewsnow.com
Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
KTUL
60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
KTUL
Lake Hudson pump valve freezes, busts; causes water outage in Locust Grove
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parts of Locust Grove are without water the day after Christmas after a check valve at the Lake Hudson pumps froze and busted overnight. The Town of Locust Grove says the water is off on Broadway Street from Delaware Street to Water Street. Parts of Cherokee Street is also affected.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant
JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
KYTV
Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
kaynewscow.com
Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation
PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jay woman gets deferred sentence in teen overdose case
JAY, Okla. – A Jay woman pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect, admitting she waited 17 hours to seek medical help after her boyfriend’s teenage son overdosed on Xanax. Stephanie Nicole Detring, 32, was charged in August 2021 in Delaware County District Court. At her plea...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
