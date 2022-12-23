ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Springs, AR

KTUL

Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
VINITA, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant

JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KYTV

Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
MONETT, MO
kaynewscow.com

Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation

PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Jay woman gets deferred sentence in teen overdose case

JAY, Okla. – A Jay woman pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect, admitting she waited 17 hours to seek medical help after her boyfriend’s teenage son overdosed on Xanax. Stephanie Nicole Detring, 32, was charged in August 2021 in Delaware County District Court. At her plea...
JAY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK

