Monday is going to have a chance for some rain showers on and off during the morning hours. A much better chance for storms with heavy rainfall and a chance for some severe storms moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to be very mild. The record high in Cape Girardeau is 69 set in 2000. We’ll be very close to that!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO