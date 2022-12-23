ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wolfsonian debuted "Street Shrines," the first South Florida museum exhibition from artist, activist, and educator Roberto Lugo during Miami Art Week. The exhibit pairs traditional European and American pottery forms with portraits and images highlighting Lugo's affinity for hip-hop and popular culture, as well as the artist's own Afro-Latino and North Philadelphia roots. Now that the crowds have cleared out, it's the perfect time to check out the exhibit, which is on view through May 28, 2023. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through May 28, 2023, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $8 to $12; free for Florida residents. Jose D. Duran.
MIAMI, FL
Ujwal Sharma

Miami - The Favourite Tourist Destination

Miami is a vibrant and lively city located in the southeastern United States, and it is known for being a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. There are many reasons why Miami is famous, and these include its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, diverse culture, and iconic architecture.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million

3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Hidden Worlds and The Islands of The Bahamas Bringing Awareness to Ocean Conservation

MIAMI – After a successful run in 2022, Miami’s immersive underwater wonderland, Hidden Worlds Entertainment Inc. – an impactainment company creating attractions with a purpose – is teaming up with The Islands of The Bahamas to present, ‘Our Ocean, Our Future’, an educational and entertaining marine journey to promote planet stewardship and bring awareness to ocean conservation.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Aventura Mall | Shopping mall in Aventura, Florida

There are many shopping centers in this Florida city, but this one is undoubtedly a must stop due to its enormous size. It has a large selection of stores including Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom department stores, as well as Lacoste, COS (which is H&M's premium brand), Michael Kors and a branch of the official Apple store. There are also boutiques of large European luxury brands such as Chanel, Gucci and Prada. Also in the shopping center you can go to eat at excellent restaurants recognized as CVI.CHE 105, Serafina and Divieto.
AVENTURA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?

The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Margate, FL

The charming city of Margate is a nice and quiet suburban area in Broward County. With a population of 58,001 residents in 2001, they only contribute a small portion out of the approximately 6.1 million residents in the whole Miami Metropolitan area. Margate was founded in the 1950s, relatively recently...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida

Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing

MIAMI - Rita the bald eagle will soar no more. Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple of days before turning up injured, underwent another surgery to partially amputate her wing. Zoo Miami said despite her improving condition, Rita recently started showing signs of infection in that wing and a loss of circulation. Due to the surgery, Rita will not be released back into the wild but will live the rest of her life under close human care and become the zoo's ambassador for her species. Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said though eagles generally mate for life, if one dies or is permanently separated from the other, the remaining one will often find another mate. In fact, "Ron," Rita's original mate, has already been seen with more than one female at the nest site so he may not be single for long.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida

PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL

