Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Miami - The Favourite Tourist DestinationUjwal SharmaMiami, FL
5 Best Cocktail Bars in MiamiBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth
Miami's latest round of openings includes the newest Kush Hospitality addition, Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth; a new First Watch in Doral; and the second location of NYC's beloved taqueria, Tacombi, in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. First Watch. 3737 NW 87th...
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
The Wolfsonian debuted "Street Shrines," the first South Florida museum exhibition from artist, activist, and educator Roberto Lugo during Miami Art Week. The exhibit pairs traditional European and American pottery forms with portraits and images highlighting Lugo's affinity for hip-hop and popular culture, as well as the artist's own Afro-Latino and North Philadelphia roots. Now that the crowds have cleared out, it's the perfect time to check out the exhibit, which is on view through May 28, 2023. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through May 28, 2023, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $8 to $12; free for Florida residents. Jose D. Duran.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Taco Wednesday, Villa Azur's Anniversary, and 2022 Farewell Happy Hour
Miami's food and drink events this week include a truck show and $2 tacos; Villa Azur's anniversary dinner; the Wharf's 2022 farewell happy hour; and Yolanda's Enchanted Forest. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Twos-Day and Taco Wednesday. On Tuesday, enjoy two...
Miami - The Favourite Tourist Destination
Miami is a vibrant and lively city located in the southeastern United States, and it is known for being a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. There are many reasons why Miami is famous, and these include its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, diverse culture, and iconic architecture.
communitynewspapers.com
Chef Samantha Cruz, Executive Chef from the Rum Room Miami opening in January 2023
It is no stranger to this holiday favorite. Cruz, a prior Chef de Cuisine at PLANTA in Miami Beach and leading chef at events like Super Bowl LIV, Miami Open and Art Basel Miami Beach shares her favorite recipe and images for this beloved dish below. “Tamales have always been...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million
3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
sflcn.com
Hidden Worlds and The Islands of The Bahamas Bringing Awareness to Ocean Conservation
MIAMI – After a successful run in 2022, Miami’s immersive underwater wonderland, Hidden Worlds Entertainment Inc. – an impactainment company creating attractions with a purpose – is teaming up with The Islands of The Bahamas to present, ‘Our Ocean, Our Future’, an educational and entertaining marine journey to promote planet stewardship and bring awareness to ocean conservation.
Opening at Miami Worldcenter: El Vecino
Ariete Hospitality Group’s cigar bar will open on the ground floor of the Caoba apartment tower
tourcounsel.com
Aventura Mall | Shopping mall in Aventura, Florida
There are many shopping centers in this Florida city, but this one is undoubtedly a must stop due to its enormous size. It has a large selection of stores including Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom department stores, as well as Lacoste, COS (which is H&M's premium brand), Michael Kors and a branch of the official Apple store. There are also boutiques of large European luxury brands such as Chanel, Gucci and Prada. Also in the shopping center you can go to eat at excellent restaurants recognized as CVI.CHE 105, Serafina and Divieto.
Coconut Creek Car Show Features Live Music and Amazing Automobiles
The City of Coconut Creek welcomes car enthusiasts to an event that promises to showcase the best automobiles locals have to offer. The Coconut Creek Car Show will take place on Sunday, January 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Center located at 1100 North Lyons Road. The event is open to all ages and will be free to attend.
WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?
The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Margate, FL
The charming city of Margate is a nice and quiet suburban area in Broward County. With a population of 58,001 residents in 2001, they only contribute a small portion out of the approximately 6.1 million residents in the whole Miami Metropolitan area. Margate was founded in the 1950s, relatively recently...
Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida
Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing
MIAMI - Rita the bald eagle will soar no more. Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple of days before turning up injured, underwent another surgery to partially amputate her wing. Zoo Miami said despite her improving condition, Rita recently started showing signs of infection in that wing and a loss of circulation. Due to the surgery, Rita will not be released back into the wild but will live the rest of her life under close human care and become the zoo's ambassador for her species. Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said though eagles generally mate for life, if one dies or is permanently separated from the other, the remaining one will often find another mate. In fact, "Ron," Rita's original mate, has already been seen with more than one female at the nest site so he may not be single for long.
Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida
PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
