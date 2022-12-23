Read full article on original website
Keith Owen Donaldson
Nov. 25, 1942 - Dec. 23, 2022. Keith Owen Donaldson entered into eternal life on December 23, 2022, at the age of 80. Keith was born in Big Bend on November 25, 1942, to Dewey and Alice Donaldson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol. He...
Mary Houghton, 88
Mary Beth Houghton, age 88, of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Mary Beth is survived by her children, Douglas, William (Pam) and Peggy (David) Houghton; granddaughter, Neko; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob); her brother, Frederick; and her sister, Mildred.
Marjorie Jane Burke
March 7, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2022. Marjorie Jane Burke (Williams) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the age of 95 years old. She was born March 7, 1927, to Ivan and Juanita (Lowe) Williams in New Castle, Indiana. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 75 years Edward Burke; children Mary (Richard) Stephan, John (Patty) Burke, Susan (Jim) Celmer, Jim Burke, Barb Dunavant, Ed (Carrie) Burke, Laura (Pete) Beine and Nels (Mike Hanson) Burke; son-in-law Don Hooser; fond nieces, nephews, and cousins; adored by 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her doggy companions Millie and Chewey. She was preceded in death by her son Danny Burke, daughter Connie Hooser (Burke), son-in-law Keith Dunavant, daughter-in-law Melody Burke and her brother, James Williams.
Lisa M. Wucherpfennig
Oct. 12, 1962 - Dec. 20, 2022. Lisa M. Wucherpfennig, 60, of West Bend, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Lisa was born on October 12, 1962, in Marshfield, the daughter of Marvin and Marlene (nee Boehnen) Wucherpfennig. Lisa worked in food service throughout the West Bend area and was most recently employed at Walmart in West Bend.
Donald (Butch) Grotelueschen
Feb. 1, 1952 - Dec. 22, 2022. Donald (Butch) Grotelueschen, age 70, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1952. Don is survived by his two daughters, Jenny (Adam) Limbach and Amy (Jeremy) Hendricks, and grandson Jimi Hendricks; along with two brothers (Keith and Brian) and one sister (Patty Ban).
HelenMay ‘Peg’ Lidington (nee Bull)
HelenMay ‘Peg’ Lidington (nee Bull) Peg went to heaven to be with her Lord and other family members on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 102. Peg lived all but nine of her 102 years in Slinger. She taught physical education in the Slinger schools and later served as an administrator at Cedar Communities. Together with her loving husband, Joe, Peg raised four children who benefitted from growing up in a safe, happy home where all their friends (and pets) were welcome. She loved people, horses, dogs, and doves, and she loved being outdoors. Peg appreciated life and lived it with gratitude. The family was blessed with innumerable friends who provided countless years of support, fun, and everlasting memories. It was this family of friends that made our family what it was. We thank you all.
EWH University hosts new business radio show on News Talk 1130 WISN
WAUKESHA — EWH University, a division of EWH Small Business Accounting, is hosting a new radio show Sundays at 11 a.m. on News Talk 1130 WISN. Dave Michaels with WISN will host the show along with the founder and CEO of EWH University, Joseph Hastreiter. The weekly programs will...
West Bend Mayor Jenkins and family spreads holiday cheer
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins and his family got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend and dropped off homemade treats for members of the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department on Saturday. According to Jenkins, this has been a family tradition that...
Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski)
Oct. 1, 1951 - Dec. 21, 2022. Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski), age 71, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:25 p.m. surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Rita was born on October 1, 1951, to Henry and Mary (nee Schroeder) Szymkowski. Rita...
Eugene Proefrock, 89
Eugene “Gene” Proefrock, longtime resident of Grafton, passed away peacefully at his home, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving children, at the age of 89 years. Gene was born on March 27, 1933, in Thiensville, the son of the late Edwin Proefrock and the late...
Local author releases holiday romance inspired by Enchantment in the Park
WEST BEND – West Bend author Alan D. Schmitz is giving away e-book copies of his new eight-chapter, romantic holiday story centered around Enchantment in the Park. Schmitz has published four novels since he began writing over 12 years ago. His first four novels are political thrillers, the last three of which make up his Senator Series, which focuses on a fearless and adventurous senator out to protect American interests both domestically and abroad. But Schmitz’s most recent writing effort is a surprising departure from his usual work: it’s a short, eight-chapter romantic story that uses West Bend’s Enchantment in the Park as its backdrop. Appropriately enough, it’s titled, “Enchantment in the Park.”
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
Commission approves Beacon Hill rezoning request
DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission approved rezoning for the Beacon Hill subdivision near downtown Delafield after developers reduced the project’s density in response to residents’ concerns. Developers Miller Marriott Construction are proposing 28 homes between St. John’s Road and Wisconsin Avenue, property previously owned by St. John’s...
Off-duty Mequon firefighter seriously injured after coming to the aid of crash victims
MEQUON - Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp, as described by his department, is the type of person always willing to help others no matter what. That was no different Friday morning when, off-duty, Lipp pulled over to provide aid after witnessing a vehicle collision on I-894 and National Avenue.
Torres has been super for Lasers
WALES — Kettle Moraine girls basketball coach Todd Hansen didn’t want to say that Braelyn Torres was the Robin to Grace Grocholski’s Batman, and for good reason. Torres is far more valuable than that. Yes, Grocholski will ultimately go down as perhaps the most accomplished girls basketball...
Shakers Haunted Penthouse Stayover
Have you ever wanted to experience the ghosts of Shakers after the restaurant and bar closes? Well now is your chance to immerse yourself in our historic penthouse experience. There are a few permanent residents that share the space with you and have been known to make an appearance once in a while. Located in Milwaukee’s historic and critically-acclaimed Walker’s Point neighborhood, Our Penthouse has offered patrons a unique and unforgettable experience for decades. Sitting atop what was once a cemetery, this former cooperage operated as a speakeasy and brothel during prohibition, which was under the ownership of the legendary Capone brothers. In the 1990s, It was an occasional haunt of the infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.
Mequon’s Form & Fitness adding new training space
MEQUON - Muscles aren’t the only thing growing at the Form & Fitness at 10590 North Port Washington Road in Concord Square. After talks of renovations, the workout facility’s Mequon location is expanding 3,500 square feet, with a re-grand opening slated for Jan. 9. “We are super excited...
Many local teams will hit the road
OZAUKEE COUNTY — ’Tis the season for holiday tournaments as local sports programs take a break from conference competition to participate in a variety of tournaments and showcase events this week. Many of our local teams will be hitting the road to face opponents that they would otherwise...
Treatment facility overflow reported on Sunday in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A treatment facility overflow began Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at the Waukesha Clean Water Plant, 600 Sentry Dr. in the city of Waukesha. A carrier pipe after secondary treatment developed a leak and a portion of water bypassed tertiary treatment and overflowed across the ground. Contractors were...
