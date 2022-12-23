HelenMay ‘Peg’ Lidington (nee Bull) Peg went to heaven to be with her Lord and other family members on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 102. Peg lived all but nine of her 102 years in Slinger. She taught physical education in the Slinger schools and later served as an administrator at Cedar Communities. Together with her loving husband, Joe, Peg raised four children who benefitted from growing up in a safe, happy home where all their friends (and pets) were welcome. She loved people, horses, dogs, and doves, and she loved being outdoors. Peg appreciated life and lived it with gratitude. The family was blessed with innumerable friends who provided countless years of support, fun, and everlasting memories. It was this family of friends that made our family what it was. We thank you all.

